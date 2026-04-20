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Client funds

The funds you deposit with us are safeguarded in line with local regulations. Here’s why thousands of traders trust us with their money.

  • We maintain your funds in segregated client accounts at top tier, regulated banks.

  • We’ll never use your money for business activities or merge it with our own money*. Your funds are securely separated and safeguarded.

  • In the improbable event of our liquidation, eligible clients may be able to apply for compensation from the ICF. You can find out more in our Investor Fund Compensation Policy.

  • Around the world, we’re authorised and regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority in the United Arab Emirates (SCA), Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom (FCA), Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB), Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

  • *For certain professional clients, alternative conditions may apply.

Learn more about us

If you’re interested in exploring more about who we are, visit the pages below.

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