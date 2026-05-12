Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

Third-party Fincantieri outlook: US Navy contract, targets diverge

As of 6 May 2026, third-party Fincantieri stock predictions point to a broadly constructive consensus, though individual estimates vary widely after the stock's sharp pullback from its January 2026 highs.

Investing.com (consensus screen)

Investing.com reports an average 12-month price target of €15.30 for FCT across seven contributing analysts, with estimates ranging from €12.50 to €17. Its overall consensus rating is Buy, based on three Buy and four Hold recommendations. The narrower target range, compared with other aggregators, may reflect differences in the broker sample and the platform's three-month polling window (Investing.com, 10 April 2026).

eToro (aggregated consensus)

eToro places the average 12-month price target for FCT at €16.50, based on analysts covering the stock as of late April 2026. The figure sits above current spot levels and reflects the aggregate of broker estimates available through the platform's market data feed (eToro, 28 April 2026).

Jefferies (broker upgrade note)

Jefferies upgraded FCT to Buy from Hold6, setting a price target of €19 per share. The broker cited record defence order intake and an accelerating cash generation cycle as its main valuation drivers. It forecast EBITDA of €700.90 million for 2026, rising toward €1.25 billion by 2030, as margins expand from roughly 7.5% toward a 10% target. Its downside scenario implied fair value at €9.50, while its bull case stood at €25 (Investing.com, 7 April 2026).

Simply Wall St (consensus update)

Simply Wall St reports that analysts nudged the aggregate FCT price target slightly higher to approximately €18.47 per share. The revision reflected updated assumptions for revenue growth, profit margins, and a lower implied future price-to-earnings multiple following recent broker upgrades. The platform notes that recent research upgrades point to a more constructive near-term stance on the stock, with the revised target sitting above prevailing market prices (Simply Wall St, 20 April 2026).

MarketScreener (broker consensus)

MarketScreener aggregates nine analyst recommendations for FCT, with a mean consensus of Buy, an average target price of €18.47, a high estimate of €23, and a low estimate of €16.20. The spread between the highest and lowest targets reflects divergent views on the pace of margin expansion and balance-sheet deleveraging. Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded the stock to Buy in late March 2026, while Mediobanca had moved to Neutral in February 2026 (MarketScreener, 23 April 2026).

Across these sources, third-party 12-month price targets for FCT converge in a broad consensus range of approximately €15.30–€18.47, with individual broker estimates extending from €12.50 to €23. The variation reflects differing assumptions on defence order conversion, margin trajectory, and the pace of leverage reduction.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

FCT stock price: Technical overview

The FCT stock price is trading at €11.95 as of 12:16pm UTC on 6 May 2026, near the top of its intraday range of €11.51–€11.96, though still well below its longer-dated moving averages. The 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages sit at approximately €12.89 / €13.31 / €15.31 / €17.56, all stacked above the current price, a configuration that reflects the stock's prolonged retreat from January highs. The 10-day SMA at €12.09 and the Hull moving average (9) at €11.68 both sit close to spot, while the Ichimoku base line at €12.90 broadly aligns with the 20-day SMA, reinforcing that level as a potential overhead reference.

Momentum indicators from TradingView suggest the stock remains under pressure. The 14-day relative strength index sits at 35.3, in lower-neutral territory, consistent with weak near-term momentum without yet entering deeply oversold conditions. The average directional index (14) reads 30.5, indicating that an established trend is in force.

On the upside, the classic R1 pivot at €13.61 is the nearest reference above the current price; a daily close through there would put the R2 level at €15.30 in view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at €12.61 serves as initial support, with S1 at €10.92 the next reference below (TradingView, 6 May 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Fincantieri earnings: latest results and upcoming dates

Fincantieri's board approved its full-year 2025 financial results on 24 March 2026, reporting revenue of €9.19 billion, up 13% year on year, and EBITDA of €681 million, up 34%, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 7.4% from 6.3% in 2024 (Fincantieri IR, 24 March 2026). Net profit reached €117 million, described by the company as a record and roughly four times the 2024 figure, while adjusted net profit rose 150% to €143 million (Reuters, 25 March 2026). The stock gained approximately 5% on the day of the release (Investing.com, 25 March 2026).

The company is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2026 results on 11 May 2026, with a conference call for investors at 16:00 CEST the same day, and its annual general meeting is set for 14 May 2026 (MarketScreener, 20 April 2026). For full-year 2026, Fincantieri has guided for revenue of €9.20 billion–€9.30 billion, EBITDA of approximately €700 million at a margin of around 7.5%, and net profit ahead of the 2025 record (Fincantieri IR, 11 February 2026).

Fincantieri (FCT): Capital.com analyst view

Fincantieri’s share price trajectory over the past 18 months reflects two competing narratives. On one hand, the company’s fundamental profile has improved materially, with full-year 2025 net profit quadrupling year on year to €117m, revenue growing 13% to €9.19bn, and a record order backlog underpinned by naval defence contracts in Italy, the US, and Albania. Higher European defence budgets, accelerated by NATO rearmament commitments, could continue to support the order book and revenue visibility through the 2026–2030 business plan cycle.

On the other hand, the stock’s sharp retreat from January 2026 highs above €20 to current levels near €11.95 suggests the market has tempered some of its earlier expectations. Concerns around balance-sheet leverage and post-capital-raise dilution continue to weigh on sentiment.

Looking ahead, the picture remains mixed. A confirmed US Navy landing ship contract, expanding underwater systems capabilities, and a clear 2026 revenue guidance range of €9.20bn–€9.30bn point to management confidence. However, delivery execution risk, margin pressure from a complex shipbuilding cycle, and broader macroeconomic uncertainty could limit upside. The upcoming Q1 2026 results on 11 May 2026 may offer a near-term indication of whether operational momentum is tracking management targets.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Summary – Fincantieri 2026

As of 12:16pm UTC on 6 May 2026, Fincantieri (FCT) was trading at €11.95, near the top of its intraday range of €11.51–€11.96 on Capital.com's CFD quote feed.



Key price drivers include European rearmament spending, Fincantieri's record naval order backlog, balance-sheet leverage concerns, and post-capital-raise dilution pressure.



A $30m US Navy landing ship contract secured in April 2026 and an Albanian naval shipbuilding joint venture added to the company’s defence pipeline.



Full-year 2025 net profit rose to a record €117m. Q1 2026 results are due on 11 May 2026, with full-year 2026 revenue guided at €9.20bn–€9.30bn.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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