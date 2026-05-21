Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (CPR) is trading at €5.33 in early European trading as of 10:11am UTC on 18 May 2026, within an intraday range of €5.27–€5.41. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment remains pressured following Campari Group's Q1 2026 results, released on 6 May 2026, which showed organic net sales growth of 2.9%, broadly in line with full-year guidance, but came in below analyst estimates, shares fell more than 11% in the session after the announcement (Investing.com, 7 May 2026). North American net sales declined to €242 million from €262 million in the comparable period, potentially reflecting targeted inventory optimisation for non-priority brands in the US market (MarketScreener, 7 May 2026). The broader spirits sector is also facing structural headwinds, with the spirits industry flagging declining consumption volumes and intensifying price competition across the industry (ProWein, 23 April 2026).

Campari outlook: Q1 2026 results shape third-party targets

As of 18 May 2026, third-party Davide Campari-Milano stock predictions point to a broadly cautious-to-constructive range following the group's Q1 2026 results. Individual broker updates and consensus revisions remain linked to organic growth guidance, US tariff exposure, and ongoing portfolio simplification.

Investing.com (consensus range, neutral rating)

Investing.com reports a 'Neutral' overall consensus for CPR, based on 20 covering analysts, with an average 12-month price target of €6.56, a high estimate of €10, and a low of €3.80. The poll, based on the trailing three months, shows six Buy, 10 Hold, and four Sell ratings, reflecting a mixed view amid near-term headwinds from US tariff exposure and a Q1 organic sales print that came in below market expectations (Investing.com, 18 May 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus rating, moderate buy)

MarketBeat assigns a 'Moderate Buy' consensus to Campari Group (DVDCF), based on one Strong Buy and three Hold ratings among covering analysts, with a 50-day moving average of $7.31. The stock gapped down on 8 May 2026, opening at $6.70 after a prior close of $7.23, after Q1 organic sales growth of 2.9% came in below consensus expectations. The mixed rating reflects continued caution around volume recovery in the US market (MarketBeat, 8 May 2026).

Simply Wall St (fundamental fair value, post-Q1)

Simply Wall St notes that Campari's most widely followed narrative points to a fair value of approximately €7.06 against a last close of €5.62. The gap is linked to portfolio streamlining, including the disposal of lower-margin businesses such as Cinzano and agency brands, alongside SG&A cost containment targeting 200 basis points of margin expansion over three years. The platform flags the current share price as representing a discount to projected fundamentals, with the valuation dependent on the execution of those structural initiatives (Simply Wall St, 10 May 2026).

StocksGuide (aggregated broker targets)

StocksGuide aggregates 23 analyst price targets for CPR, with an average of €6.73, a high of €11.55, and a low of €4.24. As of May 2026, 13 analysts recommended Buy, 13 recommended Hold, and one recommended Sell. The wide range reflects differing assumptions on US market normalisation, spirits sector volume trends, and the timeline for margin expansion under the group's multi-year cost programme (StocksGuide, 18 May 2026).

Takeaway: consensus price targets for CPR across aggregators cluster around the €6.56–€7.06 range as of mid-May 2026, with the modal rating sitting between 'Neutral' and 'Moderate Buy'.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CPR earnings: latest results and upcoming dates

Campari Group reported its Q1 2026 net sales on 6 May 2026, posting organic net sales growth of 2.9%, with total net revenues reaching approximately €618 million (Campari Group, 6 May 2026). The result came in below market expectations, while North American net sales declined to €242 million from €262 million in the comparable prior-year period, reflecting deliberate inventory reduction for non-priority brands in the US market (MarketScreener, 6 May 2026). The group confirmed its full-year 2026 organic sales growth guidance of approximately 3%, with CEO Simon Hunt noting that pricing levels are set to remain accessible to consumers amid ongoing inflationary conditions (Reuters, 7 May 2026).

Campari also flagged an estimated €30 million full-year impact from US import tariffs introduced in 2026, a figure disclosed by the CFO at the time of the Q1 release and separately confirmed in an earlier trading statement (MarketScreener, 4 March 2026). The next scheduled reporting event is the H1 2026 interim results, which Campari Group typically publishes in late July or early August, in line with its standard financial calendar; no specific date had been officially confirmed as of 18 May 2026 (Campari Group, 18 May 2026).

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CPR stock price: Technical overview

The CPR stock price trades at €5.33 as of 10:11am UTC on 18 May 2026, well below a dense moving-average shelf where the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs sit at approximately €5.96 / €6.16 / €6.10 / €6, according to TradingView data. The Hull moving average (9-day) at €5.27 runs marginally beneath the last price, while the volume-weighted moving average (20) at €5.75 and the 10-day SMA at €5.65 both sit above current levels. Together, these readings may indicate resistance overhead. The 20-over-50 SMA alignment is not intact, with the 20-day SMA at €5.96 trading below the 50-day SMA at €6.16.

Momentum readings are negative across the oscillator set: the 14-day relative strength index registers 29.686, a level associated with oversold conditions on TradingView's framework, while the average directional index at 26.351 indicates that an established trend is in place. The Williams percent range at −97.368 and stochastic %K at 6.442 sit in similarly depressed territory, though oversold readings alone may not indicate a reversal.

On the classic pivot framework, the pivot point at €6.40 represents the initial reference overhead. A sustained daily close above that level would put R1 at €6.72 in view. To the downside, S1 at €5.97 has already been breached, leaving S2 at €5.65 as the next classic pivot reference, with S3 at €4.90 further below (TradingView, 18 May 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Davide Campari-Milano share price history (2024–2026)

CPR’s stock price was trading around €9.60–€9.77 in late May and early June 2024, a level that reflected stronger investor appetite for European consumer staples at the time. The stock then entered a prolonged decline through the second half of 2024, slipping from around €8.65 at the start of July to a close of approximately €6.02 on 30 December 2024, as the global spirits sector grappled with slowing volume growth and rising input costs.

The pressure continued into early 2025. CPR touched a low close of €5.17 on 11 February 2025, coinciding with a broader re-rating of the beverage sector amid softening consumer demand. A partial recovery followed through the spring and summer, with the stock climbing back towards €6.85 by late July 2025, before fading again through autumn to close the year at €5.55 on 30 December 2025.

2026 opened more constructively, with CPR recovering to a local high close of €6.79 on 20 February, supported by FY2025 results that came in ahead of expectations. However, Q1 2026 organic sales growth of 2.9%, reported on 6 May 2026 and noted by Reuters as coming in below market forecasts, triggered a sharp single-session drop from a close of €6.57 on 6 May to €5.65 on 7 May. CPR closed at €5.32 on 18 May 2026, approximately 4.1% down year to date and around 44.5% below its May 2024 levels reflected in this dataset.