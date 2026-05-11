Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TIT) is trading around €0.68 in late morning European dealings on 7 May 2026, with the price moving between an intraday low of €0.66 and a high of €0.69 on Capital.com’s feed as of 11:38am UTC. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Recent trading comes amid continued focus on Telecom Italia's network strategy and Italy's broader industrial policy debate. TIM agreed a preliminary mobile network sharing deal with Fastweb to accelerate 5G rollout in smaller municipalities (Reuters, 7 January 2026), and later signed a non-binding tower development agreement with Fastweb and Vodafone to build up to 6,000 new sites in Italy while retaining commercial independence (TIM Group IR, 19 March 2026). The shares are also trading against the backdrop of Poste Italiane's state-backed €10.8 billion bid for Telecom Italia, framed as part of a plan to reshape Italy's telecoms and digital infrastructure (Bloomberg, 22 March 2026), as well as an April decision by Italy's Council of State upholding rules that restrict inflation-linked price rises on existing contracts (Telecompaper, accessed 7 May 2026).

Telecom Italia stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 7 May 2026, third-party Telecom Italia stock predictions point to a relatively tight 12-month range for Telecom Italia (TIT), with consensus figures clustered around the low-€0.60s and at least one broker update sitting above that level.

MarketScreener (consensus overview)

MarketScreener shows an average target price of €0.63 for Telecom Italia, based on 11 analysts, with an outperform consensus and a last close of €0.66. The consensus sits slightly below the then-market price, as estimates continue to reflect execution risk around earnings delivery, leverage and the group's restructuring measures (MarketScreener, 6 May 2026).

Yahoo Finance (analyst targets)

Yahoo Finance lists analyst price targets for Telecom Italia with a low estimate of €0.36, an average target of €0.63 and a current price reference of €0.66. The spread points to differing assumptions on domestic competition and debt reduction, with the average target broadly aligned with other consensus services (Yahoo Finance, 6 May 2026).

Reuters via MarketScreener (bid context)

Reuters via MarketScreener says Telecom Italia appointed Goldman Sachs and Evercore to review Poste Italiane's €10.8bn bid and is still central to analyst thinking in the following weeks. That transaction backdrop informs target-setting as analysts weigh potential corporate action outcomes against standalone valuation assumptions (MarketScreener, 13 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, analyst benchmarks centre on an average target near €0.63. The visible range extends from €0.36 at the low end to broker-specific revisions above consensus, as analysts weigh restructuring progress, leverage and deal-related uncertainty.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

TIT earnings: Q1 2026 results

Telecom Italia reported its Q1 2026 results on 6 May 2026, posting group EBITDA after lease of €794m for the quarter (MarketScreener, 6 May 2026). Revenue came in slightly below analyst expectations, with an MVNO headwind cited as a contributing factor to the modest miss (Yahoo Finance, 6 May 2026).

Core profit for the period was down approximately 2.7% year on year, as the group continued to navigate domestic mobile competition and manage costs in its post-network-sale operating structure (MarketScreener, 6 May 2026). The Q1 update follows full-year 2025 guidance issued in February 2026, when Telecom Italia projected a 5–6% rise in core profit for the year and announced a €400m share buyback programme, setting expectations that the Q1 figures have now begun to test (Reuters, 24 February 2026).

TIT stock price: Technical overview

The TIT stock price is trading at €0.68 on 7 May 2026 as of 11:38am UTC, holding above a rising moving-average stack. According to TradingView, the 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages sit at approximately €0.66 / €0.63 / €0.60 / €0.53, with the price above all four levels. The 20-over-50 alignment is intact within the same SMA family, consistent with a near-term upward trend structure.

Momentum readings from TradingView place the 14-day relative strength index at 67.1, a firm reading that remains below the stretched zone above 70. The 14-day average directional index registers 25.4, a level that indicates an established rather than weak trend, according to TradingView data.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €0.69 is the nearest reference; a daily close above that level would put R2 near €0.71 in view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at €0.65 represents initial support, with the 100-day SMA near €0.60 acting as the next meaningful shelf; losing that level could risk a deeper move toward the S1 area at approximately €0.63 (TradingView, 7 May 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Telecom Italia share price history (2024–2026)

TIT’s stock price opened May 2024 around €0.22–€0.25, trading within a narrow band through much of that year as the company finalised the sale of its fixed-line network to KKR – a deal that dominated the investment case. The stock closed 2024 at €0.25, broadly flat over the calendar year as investors weighed a cleaner balance sheet against uncertainty over the group’s standalone revenue outlook.

2025 marked a sharper change in direction. TIT began the year just above €0.25 and climbed steadily on improving sentiment around the post-network-sale structure and early signs of earnings stabilisation. That recovery was interrupted in early April 2025, when the stock touched an intraday low of €0.28 on 9 April amid a broad global equity sell-off tied to escalating US tariff announcements – one of the steepest short-term drops in the two-year window. It recovered swiftly, however, closing 2025 at €0.52 and gaining approximately 108% year on year.

The move extended into 2026, with TIT reaching a closing high of €0.63 on 23 March before a modest pullback in early May. TIT closed at €0.69 on 7 May 2026, approximately 34.8% up year to date and around 91.9% higher year on year.