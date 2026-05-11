Telecom Italia stock forecast: Q1 2026 revenue missTelecom Italia is an Italian telecoms group whose recent trading has reflected network-sharing agreements, tower development plans and Poste Italiane’s bid. Explore third-party TIT price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TIT) is trading around €0.68 in late morning European dealings on 7 May 2026, with the price moving between an intraday low of €0.66 and a high of €0.69 on Capital.com’s feed as of 11:38am UTC. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Recent trading comes amid continued focus on Telecom Italia's network strategy and Italy's broader industrial policy debate. TIM agreed a preliminary mobile network sharing deal with Fastweb to accelerate 5G rollout in smaller municipalities (Reuters, 7 January 2026), and later signed a non-binding tower development agreement with Fastweb and Vodafone to build up to 6,000 new sites in Italy while retaining commercial independence (TIM Group IR, 19 March 2026). The shares are also trading against the backdrop of Poste Italiane's state-backed €10.8 billion bid for Telecom Italia, framed as part of a plan to reshape Italy's telecoms and digital infrastructure (Bloomberg, 22 March 2026), as well as an April decision by Italy's Council of State upholding rules that restrict inflation-linked price rises on existing contracts (Telecompaper, accessed 7 May 2026).
Telecom Italia stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 7 May 2026, third-party Telecom Italia stock predictions point to a relatively tight 12-month range for Telecom Italia (TIT), with consensus figures clustered around the low-€0.60s and at least one broker update sitting above that level.
MarketScreener (consensus overview)
MarketScreener shows an average target price of €0.63 for Telecom Italia, based on 11 analysts, with an outperform consensus and a last close of €0.66. The consensus sits slightly below the then-market price, as estimates continue to reflect execution risk around earnings delivery, leverage and the group's restructuring measures (MarketScreener, 6 May 2026).
Yahoo Finance (analyst targets)
Yahoo Finance lists analyst price targets for Telecom Italia with a low estimate of €0.36, an average target of €0.63 and a current price reference of €0.66. The spread points to differing assumptions on domestic competition and debt reduction, with the average target broadly aligned with other consensus services (Yahoo Finance, 6 May 2026).
Reuters via MarketScreener (bid context)
Reuters via MarketScreener says Telecom Italia appointed Goldman Sachs and Evercore to review Poste Italiane's €10.8bn bid and is still central to analyst thinking in the following weeks. That transaction backdrop informs target-setting as analysts weigh potential corporate action outcomes against standalone valuation assumptions (MarketScreener, 13 April 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
TIT earnings: Q1 2026 results
Telecom Italia reported its Q1 2026 results on 6 May 2026, posting group EBITDA after lease of €794m for the quarter (MarketScreener, 6 May 2026). Revenue came in slightly below analyst expectations, with an MVNO headwind cited as a contributing factor to the modest miss (Yahoo Finance, 6 May 2026).
Core profit for the period was down approximately 2.7% year on year, as the group continued to navigate domestic mobile competition and manage costs in its post-network-sale operating structure (MarketScreener, 6 May 2026). The Q1 update follows full-year 2025 guidance issued in February 2026, when Telecom Italia projected a 5–6% rise in core profit for the year and announced a €400m share buyback programme, setting expectations that the Q1 figures have now begun to test (Reuters, 24 February 2026).
TIT stock price: Technical overview
The TIT stock price is trading at €0.68 on 7 May 2026 as of 11:38am UTC, holding above a rising moving-average stack. According to TradingView, the 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages sit at approximately €0.66 / €0.63 / €0.60 / €0.53, with the price above all four levels. The 20-over-50 alignment is intact within the same SMA family, consistent with a near-term upward trend structure.
Momentum readings from TradingView place the 14-day relative strength index at 67.1, a firm reading that remains below the stretched zone above 70. The 14-day average directional index registers 25.4, a level that indicates an established rather than weak trend, according to TradingView data.
On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €0.69 is the nearest reference; a daily close above that level would put R2 near €0.71 in view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at €0.65 represents initial support, with the 100-day SMA near €0.60 acting as the next meaningful shelf; losing that level could risk a deeper move toward the S1 area at approximately €0.63 (TradingView, 7 May 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Telecom Italia share price history (2024–2026)
TIT’s stock price opened May 2024 around €0.22–€0.25, trading within a narrow band through much of that year as the company finalised the sale of its fixed-line network to KKR – a deal that dominated the investment case. The stock closed 2024 at €0.25, broadly flat over the calendar year as investors weighed a cleaner balance sheet against uncertainty over the group’s standalone revenue outlook.
2025 marked a sharper change in direction. TIT began the year just above €0.25 and climbed steadily on improving sentiment around the post-network-sale structure and early signs of earnings stabilisation. That recovery was interrupted in early April 2025, when the stock touched an intraday low of €0.28 on 9 April amid a broad global equity sell-off tied to escalating US tariff announcements – one of the steepest short-term drops in the two-year window. It recovered swiftly, however, closing 2025 at €0.52 and gaining approximately 108% year on year.
The move extended into 2026, with TIT reaching a closing high of €0.63 on 23 March before a modest pullback in early May. TIT closed at €0.69 on 7 May 2026, approximately 34.8% up year to date and around 91.9% higher year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Telecom Italia (TIT): Capital.com analyst view
Telecom Italia’s share price has undergone a marked re-rating since mid-2025, climbing from the low-€0.20s at the end of 2024 to trade above €0.68 in early May 2026. The move has been supported by post-network-sale balance sheet simplification, a board-backed savings share conversion plan and the emergence of Poste Italiane’s €10.8bn takeover bid, which values TIT at €0.64 per share. Supportive views note that the Poste offer provides a reference level but does not guarantee a more constructive industrial narrative for the group. A more cautious interpretation, however, notes that Poste Italiane shares fell sharply on the bid’s announcement and that TIT already trades above the offer value, leaving shareholders exposed if the deal is revised, delayed or does not proceed.
Further ahead, the group’s 5G network sharing agreement with Fastweb and shift toward cloud and enterprise services are cited as potential structural positives for margins over time. However, ongoing domestic mobile price competition, a net debt load reported at around €7.5bn and softer-than-expected Q1 2026 revenue underline the execution risks that remain. TIT’s ability to sustain its current valuation may depend on how the corporate action develops alongside the group’s ability to stabilise and grow revenue in a competitive Italian market.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Telecom Italia CFDs
As of 7 May 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Telecom Italia CFDs sits at 93.7% long vs 6.3% short, putting buyers ahead by 87.4 percentage points and leaving sentiment strongly long-skewed. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com at the time of writing and can change.
Summary – Telecom Italia 2026
- TIT is trading at €0.69 on 7 May 2026, up approximately 34.8% year to date and around 91.9% higher year on year.
- Poste Italiane’s €10.8bn takeover bid, at €0.64 per share, remains a key focus; TIT currently trades above the offer price, introducing deal-outcome uncertainty.
- Q1 2026 results, published 6 May 2026, showed EBITDA after lease of €794m, with revenue slightly missing estimates as MVNO headwinds weighed on the domestic mobile segment.
- Broader drivers include TIT’s 5G network sharing agreement with Fastweb, ongoing domestic competition and a net debt load of approximately €7.5bn.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Telecom Italia stock?
Telecom Italia’s shareholder base includes institutional and strategic investors, with ownership also shaped by Italy’s wider telecoms and infrastructure policy debate. In the context of the article, investor focus remains on Poste Italiane’s state-backed bid and how any potential corporate action could affect the group’s future structure. Ownership can change over time, so traders should check the latest company filings and official shareholder disclosures before making any decisions.
What is the five-year Telecom Italia share price forecast?
A five-year Telecom Italia share price forecast depends on assumptions around earnings, debt reduction, domestic competition, 5G investment and any potential deal outcome. The article focuses on third-party 12-month analyst targets, which centre around €0.63, rather than long-term projections. Longer-range forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they rely on variables that can shift materially over time. Forecasts are not guarantees, and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Is Telecom Italia a good stock to buy?
Whether Telecom Italia is a good stock to buy depends on an individual’s financial circumstances, risk tolerance and trading objectives. The article notes potential positives, including balance sheet simplification, network partnerships and interest around Poste Italiane’s bid. It also highlights risks, such as domestic mobile competition, net debt, softer-than-expected Q1 revenue and deal uncertainty. This information is for educational purposes only and doesn’t constitute financial advice.
Could Telecom Italia stock go up or down?
Telecom Italia stock could move in either direction, depending on company-specific news, earnings updates, regulatory developments and broader market conditions. A completed or revised corporate transaction could affect sentiment, while delays or a failed deal could also influence the price. Operational factors such as revenue trends, cost control, leverage and competition in the Italian telecoms market may also play a role. Technical levels may help traders monitor price action, but they don’t predict outcomes.
Should I invest in Telecom Italia stock?
Only you can decide whether investing in Telecom Italia stock suits your goals, financial situation and attitude to risk. The article outlines factors that may influence the share price, including analyst targets, Q1 earnings, debt, network strategy and the Poste Italiane bid. It does not recommend buying, selling or holding the stock. Consider doing your own research and, where appropriate, speaking to a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.
Can I trade Telecom Italia CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Telecom Italia CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.