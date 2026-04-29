UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG) is trading at €64.76 in afternoon European trading as of 1:33pm UTC on 27 April 2026, within an intraday range of €63.05–€64.89, according to Capital.com's quote feed.

Sentiment around the stock continues to reflect several concurrent factors. UniCredit's board convened an extraordinary general meeting for 4 May 2026, at which shareholders will vote on a proposed capital increase of up to 470 million new ordinary shares to fund an all-share exchange offer for Commerzbank (UniCredit IR, 2 April 2026). Dilution concerns have continued to weigh on the share price since the announcement (Ad-hoc News, 3 April 2026). The stock also traded ex-dividend on 20 April 2026, with a final cash dividend of €1.7208 per share paid on 22 April 2026, which mechanically reduced the quoted price (UniCredit IR, 23 February 2026). Broader European equity sentiment was broadly flat during the session, with Italy's FTSE MIB and the Euro Stoxx 50 opening near unchanged as of Monday's open.

UniCredit outlook: Commerzbank vote nears, targets diverge

As of 27 April 2026, third-party UniCredit stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive consensus, with individual 12-month targets spanning a wide range and reflecting differing views on the Commerzbank exchange offer, European Central Bank policy, and standalone earnings delivery.

Zacks Research (rating action)

Zacks Research downgraded UniCredit from Hold to Strong Sell, representing the most cautious stance among covering analysts at the time. The downgrade contrasts with concurrent buy-side moves from Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, highlighting growing divergence in broker views amid deal-execution uncertainty (MarketBeat, 23 April 2026).

Morgan Stanley (rating upgrade)

Morgan Stanley raised UniCredit to Overweight, moving against the prevailing de-rating trend that week. The upgrade reflects Morgan Stanley's assessment of the risk/reward profile at current price levels after the stock pulled back from its February 2026 highs above €74 amid Commerzbank deal uncertainty (MarketBeat, 21 April 2026).

UniCredit IR (broker consensus tracker)

UniCredit's investor relations consensus page aggregates 15 contributing analysts and reports an average 12-month UCG stock forecast of €83.74. The breakdown shows 67% of contributors on buy-equivalent ratings and 33% at Hold, with no Sell ratings recorded on that date, implying a spread of approximately 29% to consensus from the current Capital.com last price of €64.76 (UniCredit IR, 15 April 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus overview)

MarketScreener aggregates analyst submissions and reports a consensus price target, with the mean rating at Outperform. The consensus reflects models refreshed after fourth-quarter 2025 results and has remained within the €83–€89 range as analysts weigh the capital dilution risk of the Commerzbank all-share offer against UniCredit's strong standalone profitability metrics (MarketScreener, 27 April 2026).

Yahoo Finance (aggregated targets)

Yahoo Finance reports a one-year consensus price target of €82.57 for UniCredit, derived from 16 contributing analysts, with the ex-dividend date noted as 20 April 2026. The figure sits approximately 27.5% above the current last price of €64.76 on Capital.com's feed, with the gap partly reflecting the mechanical adjustment in the quoted price following the cash dividend payment of €1.7208 per share (Yahoo Finance, 27 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, UniCredit stock predictions converge in a €82–€84 average consensus range across trackers, while individual house views span from Zacks' Strong Sell at the bearish extreme to Morgan Stanley's freshly upgraded Overweight. The common thread is strong standalone profitability, set against execution and dilution risk from the proposed Commerzbank acquisition.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

UCG stock price: Technical overview

The UCG stock price trades at €64.76 as of 1:33pm UTC on 27 April 2026, sitting below its key moving-average cluster, with the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs stacked at approximately €65.83, €67, €68.89 and €66.49 respectively on TradingView. The last price also sits beneath all four exponential moving averages over the same tenors, while the Hull moving average (9) at €63.15 sits below the current price and offers a nearer-term dynamic floor.

Momentum is subdued. The 14-day RSI reads 45.80, placing it in neutral-to-soft territory, with no strong directional lean in either direction according to TradingView data. The average directional index (14) at 18.12 indicates a trend that currently lacks strong conviction.

On the upside, the classic R1 pivot at €68.59 represents the first reference above the current price; a daily close above that level could bring the R2 zone near €76.33 into view. To the downside, the classic pivot point (P) at €62.98 acts as initial support, followed by the S1 level at €55.24. A move below €62.98 could open a path towards S1, while any rebound could bring the 200-day SMA area near €66.49 back into focus (TradingView, 27 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

UniCredit share price history (2024–2026)

UCG’s stock price opened April 2024 near €35, trading in a tight range through mid-year before gradually pushing higher. By late July 2024, the stock was approaching €39, though a brief sell-off in early August – coinciding with a broader global equity market rout triggered by the unwinding of yen carry trades – pulled it back towards €31–€33 before it recovered sharply.

From there, UCG built steadily through autumn 2024 and into early 2025, climbing from the low €40s in October 2024 towards the mid-€40s by February 2025. The rally gathered pace through spring 2025, with the stock clearing €55 in March as UniCredit's improving profitability and capital return story drew renewed interest. That momentum stalled in April 2025 amid a sharp risk-off episode linked to US tariff escalation, dragging UCG to a two-year session low of €38.87 on 7 April 2025.

The recovery was swift. UCG reclaimed €50 by early May, then surged to a two-year high of €79.86 on 10 February 2026, near the peak of European banking enthusiasm and shortly after UniCredit raised its profit outlook following its FY25 results. The stock has since pulled back, weighed by dilution concerns around the proposed Commerzbank all-share exchange offer and an ex-dividend adjustment of €1.7208 per share on 20 April 2026, with UCG trading at €64.70 on 27 April 2026 – approximately 18.9% below its February peak but roughly 68% above its April 2025 low.