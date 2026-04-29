Leonardo S.p.A. (LDO) is trading at €52.84 as of 1:55pm UTC on 27 April 2026, within an intraday range of €51.93–€53.61 on Capital.com's EUR-denominated share CFD feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action has been weighed by a leadership transition after Italy's Treasury proposed Lorenzo Mariani, previously co-general manager at Leonardo and head of MBDA Italia, as the company's new CEO on 9 April 2026, replacing Roberto Cingolani (Reuters, 9 April 2026). The announcement contributed to a sharp single-session decline of approximately 8.5%, while the broader sell-off in European equities and higher US tariffs added further pressure in mid-April (Global Banking & Finance Review, 9 April 2026). Sentiment has also been shaped by Leonardo's 2026–2030 Industrial Plan, approved on 12 March 2026, which targets €142 billion in cumulative orders through 2030 and projects annual revenue of €30 billion by the end of the plan period, up from €19.5 billion in FY2025 (Leonardo, 12 March 2026). At the same time, the wider European aerospace and defence sector has continued to draw support from rising NATO member defence budgets amid ongoing geopolitical tensions (Defence News, 12 March 2026). A formal shareholder vote on Mariani's appointment is scheduled for the company's general meeting on 7 May 2026 (Escudo Digital, 10 April 2026).

Leonardo stock forecast 2026–2030: Mariani vote nears as targets split

As of 27 April 2026, third-party Leonardo stock predictions reflect a mixed but broadly constructive picture, as brokers reassess the stock after the CEO succession announcement and the wider April sell-off in European equities. The following targets summarise third-party forecasts captured within that window.

MarketBeat (multi-broker consensus)

MarketBeat records a Moderate Buy consensus for Leonardo's OTC ADR (FINMY), derived from six analyst ratings: two Strong Buy, one Buy, and three Hold. The panel includes Barclays, which holds an Overweight rating assigned on 9 March 2026; Citigroup, which upgraded to Strong Buy on 31 March 2026; and Jefferies, which lowered its rating to Hold earlier in April 2026, with Deutsche Bank also moving to Hold in January 2026. Together, these leave the consensus weighted by diverging views on post-leadership-change risk and European defence spending momentum (MarketBeat, 21 April 2026).

Investing.com (consensus aggregate)

Investing.com aggregates forecasts from 15 analysts covering Leonardo and reports an average 12-month price target of €52.99, with a high estimate of €63 and a low of €35.30, alongside a Buy consensus drawn from 10 Buy and 5 Hold ratings. The wide spread between the high and low estimates points to differing views on how the leadership transition and macroeconomic headwinds may affect Leonardo's near-term earnings delivery against its 2026–2030 Industrial Plan targets (Investing.com, 26 April 2026).

Alpha Spread (Wall Street aggregate)

Alpha Spread compiles analyst estimates for Leonardo and reports an average 12-month price target of €69.30, with a high forecast of €83.48 and a low of €50.50, as of 27 April 2026. The aggregator notes that the consensus reflects a general Outperform skew across the covering panel, amid expectations for double-digit revenue growth through Leonardo's declared 2026–2030 Industrial Plan horizon (Alpha Spread, 27 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Leonardo stock predictions span a wide range, from individual low estimates of €35.30 to highs of €83.48, with averages clustering between approximately €53 and €69 depending on the aggregator and analyst panel composition. The predominant consensus rating is Buy or Moderate Buy, though an increase in Hold ratings from Jefferies and Deutsche Bank points to lingering uncertainty around the CEO transition and the sector's near-term re-rating.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

LDO stock price: Technical overview

The LDO stock price trades at €52.84 as of 1:55pm UTC on 27 April 2026, sitting below a dense moving-average shelf where the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs converge in the €55–€59 range, according to TradingView data. The 200-day SMA at €52.64 and the Hull moving average (9) at €52.35 sit close to the current price, offering a near-term reference floor, while the 200-day EMA at €52.51 broadly aligns with that level.

Momentum indicators lean negative. The 14-day RSI reads 36.15, placing it in lower-neutral territory and below the midline, consistent with subdued buying pressure. The ADX (14) registers 17.78, indicating a weak, non-directional trend environment at this stage, per TradingView.

On the upside, the classic pivot point sits at €59.60; a daily close back above that level could bring the R1 zone near €64.70 into view. Beyond that, R2 at €71.36 marks the next reference on the classic pivot framework.

To the downside, S1 under the classic model rests at €52.94, close to the current price, with S2 at €47.84 as the next reference should the current area give way (TradingView, 27 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Leonardo share price history (2024–2026)

LDO’s stock price opened April 2024 trading around €21–€22, part of a steady base that had built through late 2023. The stock climbed gradually through the second half of 2024, closing 2025 at €49.23 on 30 December 2025 – a gain of roughly 90% from its April 2024 levels, as European defence budgets expanded amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and NATO spending commitments.

The rally extended into early 2026. Leonardo touched an intraday peak of €66.37 on 12 March 2026, coinciding with the company's 2026–2030 Industrial Plan presentation, which projected revenue of €30 billion and cumulative orders of €142 billion by 2030. That proved to be the high-water mark. In early April 2026, the Italian government announced it would replace CEO Roberto Cingolani with Lorenzo Mariani; the stock shed roughly 8.5% in a single session, falling from €63.03 on 1 April to €57.30 by 7 April 2026, and continued drifting lower through the month.

LDO closed at €52.87 on 27 April 2026, approximately 20.4% below its March 2026 peak, though still around 8% above its 30 December 2025 close of €49.23.