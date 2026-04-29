Leonardo stock forecast: CEO transition and shareholder voteLeonardo is an Italian aerospace and defence group listed in Milan, with recent price action shaped by a proposed CEO change and the company’s 2026–2030 industrial plan. Explore third-party LDO price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Leonardo S.p.A. (LDO) is trading at €52.84 as of 1:55pm UTC on 27 April 2026, within an intraday range of €51.93–€53.61 on Capital.com's EUR-denominated share CFD feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Price action has been weighed by a leadership transition after Italy's Treasury proposed Lorenzo Mariani, previously co-general manager at Leonardo and head of MBDA Italia, as the company's new CEO on 9 April 2026, replacing Roberto Cingolani (Reuters, 9 April 2026). The announcement contributed to a sharp single-session decline of approximately 8.5%, while the broader sell-off in European equities and higher US tariffs added further pressure in mid-April (Global Banking & Finance Review, 9 April 2026). Sentiment has also been shaped by Leonardo's 2026–2030 Industrial Plan, approved on 12 March 2026, which targets €142 billion in cumulative orders through 2030 and projects annual revenue of €30 billion by the end of the plan period, up from €19.5 billion in FY2025 (Leonardo, 12 March 2026). At the same time, the wider European aerospace and defence sector has continued to draw support from rising NATO member defence budgets amid ongoing geopolitical tensions (Defence News, 12 March 2026). A formal shareholder vote on Mariani's appointment is scheduled for the company's general meeting on 7 May 2026 (Escudo Digital, 10 April 2026).
Leonardo stock forecast 2026–2030: Mariani vote nears as targets split
As of 27 April 2026, third-party Leonardo stock predictions reflect a mixed but broadly constructive picture, as brokers reassess the stock after the CEO succession announcement and the wider April sell-off in European equities. The following targets summarise third-party forecasts captured within that window.
MarketBeat (multi-broker consensus)
MarketBeat records a Moderate Buy consensus for Leonardo's OTC ADR (FINMY), derived from six analyst ratings: two Strong Buy, one Buy, and three Hold. The panel includes Barclays, which holds an Overweight rating assigned on 9 March 2026; Citigroup, which upgraded to Strong Buy on 31 March 2026; and Jefferies, which lowered its rating to Hold earlier in April 2026, with Deutsche Bank also moving to Hold in January 2026. Together, these leave the consensus weighted by diverging views on post-leadership-change risk and European defence spending momentum (MarketBeat, 21 April 2026).
Investing.com (consensus aggregate)
Investing.com aggregates forecasts from 15 analysts covering Leonardo and reports an average 12-month price target of €52.99, with a high estimate of €63 and a low of €35.30, alongside a Buy consensus drawn from 10 Buy and 5 Hold ratings. The wide spread between the high and low estimates points to differing views on how the leadership transition and macroeconomic headwinds may affect Leonardo's near-term earnings delivery against its 2026–2030 Industrial Plan targets (Investing.com, 26 April 2026).
Alpha Spread (Wall Street aggregate)
Alpha Spread compiles analyst estimates for Leonardo and reports an average 12-month price target of €69.30, with a high forecast of €83.48 and a low of €50.50, as of 27 April 2026. The aggregator notes that the consensus reflects a general Outperform skew across the covering panel, amid expectations for double-digit revenue growth through Leonardo's declared 2026–2030 Industrial Plan horizon (Alpha Spread, 27 April 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
LDO stock price: Technical overview
The LDO stock price trades at €52.84 as of 1:55pm UTC on 27 April 2026, sitting below a dense moving-average shelf where the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs converge in the €55–€59 range, according to TradingView data. The 200-day SMA at €52.64 and the Hull moving average (9) at €52.35 sit close to the current price, offering a near-term reference floor, while the 200-day EMA at €52.51 broadly aligns with that level.
Momentum indicators lean negative. The 14-day RSI reads 36.15, placing it in lower-neutral territory and below the midline, consistent with subdued buying pressure. The ADX (14) registers 17.78, indicating a weak, non-directional trend environment at this stage, per TradingView.
On the upside, the classic pivot point sits at €59.60; a daily close back above that level could bring the R1 zone near €64.70 into view. Beyond that, R2 at €71.36 marks the next reference on the classic pivot framework.
To the downside, S1 under the classic model rests at €52.94, close to the current price, with S2 at €47.84 as the next reference should the current area give way (TradingView, 27 April 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Leonardo share price history (2024–2026)
LDO’s stock price opened April 2024 trading around €21–€22, part of a steady base that had built through late 2023. The stock climbed gradually through the second half of 2024, closing 2025 at €49.23 on 30 December 2025 – a gain of roughly 90% from its April 2024 levels, as European defence budgets expanded amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and NATO spending commitments.
The rally extended into early 2026. Leonardo touched an intraday peak of €66.37 on 12 March 2026, coinciding with the company's 2026–2030 Industrial Plan presentation, which projected revenue of €30 billion and cumulative orders of €142 billion by 2030. That proved to be the high-water mark. In early April 2026, the Italian government announced it would replace CEO Roberto Cingolani with Lorenzo Mariani; the stock shed roughly 8.5% in a single session, falling from €63.03 on 1 April to €57.30 by 7 April 2026, and continued drifting lower through the month.
LDO closed at €52.87 on 27 April 2026, approximately 20.4% below its March 2026 peak, though still around 8% above its 30 December 2025 close of €49.23.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Leonardo (LDO): Capital.com analyst view
Leonardo's price action over the past two years reflects a stock that has moved from relative obscurity to a more prominent position in the European defence sector. The shares rose sharply through 2024 and into early 2026, supported by a structural increase in European defence budgets and Leonardo's own 2026–2030 Industrial Plan, which targets €30 billion in annual revenue by 2030. That backdrop could persist if NATO member spending commitments continue to rise. Equally, any de-escalation in geopolitical tensions or a shift in Italian government budget priorities could reduce the urgency of that spending and weigh on sentiment.
The April 2026 CEO transition from Roberto Cingolani to Lorenzo Mariani introduced a fresh layer of uncertainty, contributing to a pullback of roughly 20% from the March 2026 peak of €66.37. Leadership changes of this kind can signal a strategic reset, which some investors may view as a reason to reassess the stock's longer-term direction. Others may prefer to wait for clarity on Mariani's strategic priorities following the 7 May 2026 shareholder vote before drawing conclusions. As of 1:55pm UTC on 27 April 2026, the stock trades at €52.84, close to its 200-day simple moving average and within a range where near-term direction remains uncertain.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Leonardo CFDs
As of 27 April 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Leonardo CFDs stands at 98.1% buyers and 1.9% sellers, which puts buyers ahead by 96.2 percentage points and places sentiment firmly in a one-sided, long-skewed position. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change rapidly as market conditions evolve.
Summary – Leonardo 2026
- Leonardo (LDO) trades at €52.84 as of 1:55pm UTC on 27 April 2026, around 20% below its March 2026 peak of €66.37, though roughly 8% above its end-2025 close.
- Key price drivers include rising European NATO defence budgets, Leonardo's 2026–2030 Industrial Plan targeting €30bn in annual revenue, and macroeconomic sensitivity to Italian government fiscal priorities and broader equity sentiment.
- The Italian government's replacement of CEO Roberto Cingolani with Lorenzo Mariani in April 2026 triggered a sharp sell-off; a formal shareholder vote on the appointment is scheduled for 7 May 2026.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Leonardo stock?
Leonardo’s shareholder base includes a significant holding from the Italian state, which has historically remained the company’s largest single shareholder through the Ministry of Economy and Finance. That ownership structure means government policy and strategic priorities can remain relevant to the stock, particularly during leadership changes or shifts in defence spending. Other shares are held by institutional and retail investors, so the ownership picture can evolve over time as market participation changes.
What is the 5 year Leonardo share price forecast?
There is no single reliable five-year LDO stock forecast, and long-term projections should be treated with caution. Most third-party estimates cited in the article focus on a 12-month horizon rather than a five-year view. Over a longer period, Leonardo’s share price could be influenced by defence budgets, order execution, earnings delivery, leadership decisions and broader market conditions. Forecasts can change materially as new financial results, political developments and sector trends emerge.
Is Leonardo a good stock to buy?
Whether Leonardo is a good stock to buy depends on an individual’s objectives, time horizon and tolerance for risk. The article highlights supportive factors such as higher European defence spending and the company’s 2026–2030 Industrial Plan, but it also notes risks including leadership uncertainty, execution risk and broader equity-market pressure. Because of that balance, the stock may appeal to some traders while appearing too uncertain for others. This is not investment advice.
Could Leonardo stock go up or down?
Leonardo stock could move in either direction, depending on how company-specific and external factors develop. On one side, investor focus may remain on defence spending trends, long-term order targets and revenue growth expectations. On the other, markets may continue to weigh the recent CEO transition, macroeconomic pressure and changing sentiment towards European equities. Technical levels also suggest the shares are near an important area, so future price action may depend on whether support holds or resistance is reclaimed.
Should I invest in Leonardo stock?
Only you can decide whether Leonardo fits your financial goals and risk profile, and that decision should not rely on a single article or forecast. Leonardo may attract attention because of its role in aerospace and defence, but the shares still carry uncertainty linked to management changes, sector valuation shifts and execution against long-term targets. Rather than treating the stock as a straightforward opportunity, it may be more useful to weigh both the upside case and the downside risks before making any decision.
Can I trade Leonardo CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Leonardo CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.