Commodities news
Cocoa price forecast: Third-party outlook
Cocoa is a closely watched commodity market, with prices reflecting a combination of evolving supply conditions, demand patterns and shifting expectations. Against this backdrop, current pricing and positioning data can provide valuable insights into how the market trades.
11:05, 23 January 2026
Oil forecast: Third-party price targets
Oil prices have moved through several distinct phases in recent years, shaped by shifts in supply, demand and broader market conditions. From sharp rallies to extended pullbacks, both WTI and Brent crude have reflected changing expectations across global energy markets.
10:35, 23 January 2026
Palladium price forecast: Third-party outlook
Palladium trades within a market shaped by industrial use, limited supply and evolving economic expectations. These influences often intersect in ways that drive short-term volatility, setting the context for recent movements in XPD/USD prices.
11:46, 15 January 2026
Natural gas price forecast: Third-party outlook
US natural gas prices are influenced by a complex mix of seasonal demand, weather patterns, production trends and global energy flows. Explore third-party analyst perspectives and technical indicators.
12:07, 14 January 2026
Silver price forecast: Third-party outlook
Silver plays a unique role in global markets, sitting at the intersection of industrial demand and speculative interest. Explore third-party XAG/USD forecasts and Capital.com analyst outlook.
15:00, 12 January 2026
Platinum price forecast: Third-party outlook
Platinum has drawn renewed attention at the start of 2026, with prices trading at levels not seen previously and day-to-day ranges widening across recent sessions.
14:26, 12 January 2026
Copper price forecast: Third-party outlook
Copper prices have returned to focus in early 2026 after a period of pronounced volatility, with recent moves placing the metal near levels not seen before on major exchanges.
14:18, 12 January 2026
Top 20 global oil stocks by market capitalisation in 2025
Oil remains a cornerstone of the global energy system, shaping economies, trade flows and industrial growth. Even as renewable alternatives expand and policy targets evolve, major producers continue to hold a central place in global supply chains and investment portfolios.
10:00, 2 December 2025
S&P 500-to-gold ratio: what it means and where it might go
The S&P 500-to-gold ratio provides a clear way to compare the performance of US equities with gold. By tracking how many ounces of gold are required to equal the value of the S&P 500 index, the ratio helps illustrate shifts in investor sentiment and the balance between risk and caution.
09:04, 2 December 2025
Gold vs US dollar seasonality trends: what could be the best and worst months for traders?
Gold and the US dollar often move through familiar seasonal patterns shaped by macroeconomic cycles, fiscal factors and investor behaviour. These rhythms have tended to repeat over time, offering insight into how markets respond to broader global conditions.
09:14, 28 November 2025