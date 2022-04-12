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Capital.com Data and Insights

Capital.com Data, Insights and Reports

Discover the capital.coms latest data insights and reports.

Capital.com Data, Insights and Reports

Discover the capital.coms latest data insights and reports.

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Capital.com Data and Insights

A new dimension to your trading charts
In response to client demand, we’ve boosted your trading charts by introducing multi-chart functionality on the Capital.com web platform – a flexible new way to display several charts on a single screen.
08:14, 2 October 2025
Market caution builds as risk appetite ebbs ahead of key central bank decisions
Markets wrapped up May on a cautious note, with risk appetite faltering as volatility returned to equities and a heavy macro calendar looms.
13:32, 2 June 2025
Mortgage rate forecast for 2025 and beyond
Explore the latest mortgage rate forecasts, with third-party predictions and how to trade CFDs linked to rate movements.
13:41, 28 May 2025
Largest economies in the world
Discover the largest economies in the world by GDP, their impact on global markets, and what they mean for traders.
16:02, 22 May 2025
Pulse: Q1 2023 retail investor trading trends
Pulse by Capital.com is a quarterly data report from online trading platform capital.com, revealing trends in behaviour among traders across multiple global markets.
12:48, 7 May 2023
pulse-q4
Pulse: Q4 2022 retail investor trading trends
Analysis of Q4, 2022 trading data from Capital.com.
23:00, 29 January 2023
Retail investor quarterly trading trends
Analysis of Q3, 2022 trading data from Capital.com. Peter Hetherington CEO, Capital.com
22:00, 10 October 2022
Retail-investor quarterly trading trends
Analysis of Q2, 2022 trading data from Capital.com.
09:25, 26 July 2022
Retail-investor quarterly trading trends
Analysis of Q1, 2022 trading data from Capital.com.
09:24, 12 April 2022