Indices news
Hong Kong 50 forecast: Third-party targets
The Hong Kong 50, a CFD that references the Hang Seng Index, tracks the performance of some of the largest and most actively traded Hong Kong-listed companies, making it a widely followed benchmark for regional equity markets.
14:23, 17 February 2026
US100 forecast: Third-party targets
The US Tech 100 reflects the performance of some of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq and is often used as a reference point for movements in the US technology sector.
16:17, 19 January 2026
US Wall Street 30 forecast: Third-party targets
The US Wall Street 30 (US30) reflects price movements across a basket of major US blue-chip companies and is closely watched by traders and investors as a gauge of US equity sentiment.
15:34, 15 January 2026
EU50 forecast: Third-party price targets
EU Stocks 50 (EU50) was trading around 5,721.0 as of 1:59pm (UTC) on 4 December 2025, within an intraday range of 5,687.4–5,729.9 on Capital.com’s platform. Prices remain close to recent Euro area benchmark levels, with related EU50 measures reported near 5,714.0 in early December.
18:17, 15 December 2025
What are the top 5 most traded indices and why?
Global stock indices serve as key indicators of overall market performance, tracking the value of leading companies across major economies. Whether it’s the S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq-100, FTSE 100 or DAX 40, each index provides a distinct view of economic activity, sector dynamics and investor sentiment.
19:36, 11 December 2025
How to use stop-loss orders when trading CFDs
When trading contracts for difference (CFDs), managing risk is just as important as identifying opportunities. One way to do this is through stop-loss orders — tools designed to close positions automatically if the market moves beyond a chosen level.
09:08, 3 December 2025
S&P 500-to-gold ratio: what it means and where it might go
The S&P 500-to-gold ratio provides a clear way to compare the performance of US equities with gold. By tracking how many ounces of gold are required to equal the value of the S&P 500 index, the ratio helps illustrate shifts in investor sentiment and the balance between risk and caution.
09:04, 2 December 2025
Most volatile Nasdaq Stock Market-listed stocks: Chinese and SaaS shares lead the volatility index
The Nasdaq Stock Market – home to many of the world’s major technology firms – often mirrors shifts in overall market risk appetite. During periods of changing monetary policy, advances in AI development and evolving corporate earnings expectations, price movements across its key constituents tend to become more pronounced.
15:21, 27 November 2025
Five things traders learned this US earnings season
S&P 500 earnings beat expectations, valuations improved, and the Magnificent Seven led the way.
14:02, 27 November 2025
10 trading tips to make the most of the Capital.com mobile app
Explore how to get the most out of the Capital.com mobile app with these practical trading tips. From managing risk and setting protective orders to using AI-driven insights and educational tools, discover how to trade more efficiently and stay informed.
09:52, 21 November 2025