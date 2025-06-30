Press releases
Capital.com Reports Strong 2025 Growth as Trading Volume Reaches $3.42 Trillion
Group maintains focus on decision-support tools and platform resilience amid elevated market activity
11:47, 24 February 2026
Global fintech group Capital.com receives CMA licence in Kenya
The fintech group Capital.com, today announced it has been granted a licence by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya to operate as a Dealing Online Foreign Exchange Broker under license number 244.
10:55, 15 January 2026
Capital.com strengthens European operations with expanded customer service hub in Bulgaria
Adds 1,200 new markets , grows digital asset offering, and reports trading volumes of $744 billion in Q3 2025.
11:14, 24 November 2025
Capital.com Reports $1.5 Trillion in H1 2025 Global Trading Volumes, Led by UAE
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) accounted for 71.7% of all trading volumes in MENA, reinforcing its position as a key hub in Capital.com’s global growth story.
08:39, 9 September 2025
Campaign to improve financial literacy receives £1.5m boost with Capital.com gift for Oxford Future Of Fintech Research
Financial literacy is defined as the overall health of an individual’s financial life, including their ability to attain financial security and prevent stress.
06:55, 29 August 2025
Capital.com Certified as a Great Place to Work®
An international recognition of its culture of trust and engagement
09:45, 20 August 2025
Capital.com donates €50,000 to the Cyprus Red Cross Society to support wildfire relief efforts
Capital.com donates €50,000 to the Cyprus Red Cross Society to aid families affected by wildfires, reinforcing its commitment to community support.
09:55, 5 August 2025
Capital.com recognised as a 2025 Top Employer in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Poland
Client trading volumes grow by 22% quarter-on-quarter affirming solid client growth and engagement
09:15, 30 July 2025
Capital.com enhances EU Client protection with up to 1 million euro insurance cover
Capital.com announced the launch of a new enhanced insurance scheme specifically for clients across the European Union (EU).
09:13, 1 July 2025
Capital.com expands industry engagement as it joins Innovate Finance and the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Memberships signify commitment to actively participate in the development and transformation of the UK’s financial and technology sectors.
09:11, 30 June 2025