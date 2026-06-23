Capital.com enters South Africa under dual FSCA regulatory licence

Limassol, Cyprus – 23 June 2026 – Capital.com today announced dual regulatory approval from South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). The global financial group, which operates a technology-led trading platform, has been authorised as an Over-the-Counter Derivatives Provider (ODP) and Category 1 Financial Services Provider (FSP). The approvals establish Capital.com’s regulated operating framework in South Africa under FSCA supervision.

Capital.com South Africa plans to onboard clients and provide access to contracts for difference (CFDs) across more than 5,000 markets, including equities, commodities, indices and foreign exchange, and to execute derivative transactions in accordance with South Africa's regulatory framework for derivatives providers. The licence also permits the offering of crypto CFDs under FSCA supervision.

In parallel, Capital.com South Africa is authorised as a Category 1 FSP, allowing it to market and promote Capital.com locally as an approved financial services provider and to provide financial services and intermediary (non-advice) services for approved financial products, including shares and other investment products, subject to FSCA requirements.

Commenting on the approvals, Valentina Rzheutskaya, Executive Director at Capital.com, said:

“Operating under local regulatory supervision is fundamental to how we approach market entry. The FSCA approvals define the framework within which Capital.com is permitted to operate in South Africa, including the standards we must meet around governance, conduct and risk controls.”

Capital.com has appointed Travis Robson as Chief Executive Officer for South Africa. Travis is a senior financial services executive with extensive experience building and running businesses within regulated financial services environments. His background includes establishing local governance structures, engaging with regulators, and overseeing regulated trading operations, making him well-placed to lead Capital.com's South African business.

Travis Robson, CEO, South Africa, Capital.com, said:

“Operating through a regulated local entity matters because it shapes the environment in which decisions are made. Our role is to ensure clients engage with markets within a framework that is governed, supervised and designed to prioritise clarity around risk. By operating under FSCA oversight, we are focused on providing access to markets in a way that supports informed decision-making.”

The South Africa approvals follow Capital.com's recent regulatory authorisation by the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya, reflecting the group's approach to regulated market entry.

Capital.com holds licences through regulated entities authorised by financial regulators including the UK Financial Conduct Authority, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, the UAE Capital Market Authority, the Bermuda Monetary Authority and the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya.