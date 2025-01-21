Trump coin price prediction: Third-party outlookExplore third-party TRUMP price targets and technical analysis. TRUMP traded near $1.54 after Donald Trump’s 2025 disclosure reported over $635m in royalties tied to the token’s issuing entity. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Trump coin (TRUMP/USD) is trading near $1.54 early Monday, holding within its intraday range of $1.54–$1.63, as of 9:32am UTC on 13 July 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Price action has been shaped by Donald Trump's 2025 financial disclosure, which reported over $635 million in royalties tied to the token's issuing entity (KuCoin, 3 July 2026). The disclosure drew renewed attention to the asset amid ongoing conflict-of-interest concerns raised by ethics commentators (Democracy Defenders Fund, 23 April 2025). TRUMP has also traded alongside broader crypto market moves, with Bitcoin holding above the $60,000 level ahead of the Federal Reserve's 28–29 July policy meeting, keeping risk appetite across digital assets in focus (CoinDesk, 1 July 2026). Recent coverage has also highlighted TRUMP trading volume as the token tested support near $1.50 (CoinMarketCap, 13 July 2026).
Third-party TRUMP outlook: $635m royalty disclosure
As of 13 July 2026, third-party TRUMP price predictions show wide dispersion, reflecting the token's continued volatility and sensitivity to political headlines.
Binance Square (weekly technical read)
Binance Square reported TRUMP trading at $1.78 on 4 July 2026, up 9.2% on the week, and described the reading as the token's most oversold weekly level to date. The move followed disclosure of Donald Trump's 2025 financial filings showing substantial meme-coin-related earnings, which the report linked to renewed volatility (Binance Square, 4 July 2026).
Coinpedia (2026 scenario range)
Coinpedia set a 2026 price range of $14–$42 for TRUMP, with an average scenario estimate of $28, as of its 7 July 2026 update. Its upside scenario assumes renewed social media attention and political momentum around the token (Coinpedia, 8 July 2026).
Digital Coin Price (short-term model)
Digital Coin Price recorded TRUMP trading at $1.63 as of 10 July 2026 and projected that the token could reach $1.83 by 9 August 2026 under its model. The projection is based on the platform's short-term trend algorithm amid a broader pullback in meme-token valuations (Digital Coin Price, 10 July 2026).
CoinCodex (bearish technical case)
CoinCodex's model, updated 13 July 2026, projected that TRUMP could fall to around $1.13 by 19 July 2026, a decline of roughly 28% from levels cited at the time under its bearish scenario. The forecast cites weak short-term technical momentum in the token's daily price action (CoinCodex, 13 July 2026).
Binance (algorithmic long-range estimate)
Binance's prediction tool, updated 11 July 2026, put TRUMP at $1.57 in 2027, rising incrementally to $2 by 2031 under a fixed growth-rate assumption. The model bases its projection on historical volatility patterns rather than fundamental catalysts (Binance, 11 July 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
TRUMP price: technical overview
As of 9:32am on 13 July 2026, TRUMP/USD trades below its key moving-average cluster, with the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at roughly $1.67/$1.80/$2.19/$3.10. This leaves the price beneath every major tenor and suggests the broader trend remains weak, according to data cited on TradingView. The 200-day EMA sits higher still near $3.27, making it a more distant overhead reference rather than a near-term level. Momentum indicators are subdued, with the 14-day RSI near 36, a lower-neutral reading that sits closer to oversold than overbought territory. The ADX(14) near 14 points to weak trend conditions, suggesting limited directional conviction.
The nearest classic pivot resistance sits at $2.17 (R1). A daily close above that level would put the $2.68 pivot (R2) back in view, according to TradingView's classic pivot framework. The 50-day SMA near $1.80 also remains below current resistance markers, illustrating the gap between spot and the broader average structure.
On the downside, the classic pivot point near $1.83 marks the first support reference, with the 20-day SMA near $1.67 forming a secondary shelf just below. A daily close beneath the pivot could increase the risk of a move toward the S1 level near $1.33, based on TradingView's classic pivot calculation, though no outcome can be treated as assured (TradingView, 13 July 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Trump coin price history (2024–2026)
Official Trump launched on 20 January 2025, timed to coincide with the president's inauguration, and rose sharply, reaching an all-time high of $56.33 that same day.
From there, TRUMP/USD’s price declined through the first half of 2025, falling to around $16.38 by mid-February as early attention faded. A brief bounce carried it back above $24 in early March, before a further move lower took TRUMP toward the high single digits by April, with the coin printing a low near $7.15 on 6 April.
Throughout the second half of 2025, TRUMP drifted broadly lower, closing the year at $4.82 on 31 December 2025 – a decline of roughly 91.4% from its January debut peak. The decline continued into 2026, with the coin briefly spiking above $5.60 in mid-January before resuming its downtrend, dipping to $2.86 by early June.
TRUMP closed at $1.56 on 13 July 2026, down around 67.7% year to date and roughly 97.2% below its all-time high.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Market context: disclosures, sector sentiment, and macro backdrop
Ongoing scrutiny of Donald Trump's crypto-related earnings and broader sector risk sentiment have framed recent trading activity in TRUMP, alongside macro developments affecting digital assets more broadly.
Trump family holdings
Trump's mandatory 2025 financial disclosure, filed with the US Office of Government Ethics and released on 30 June 2026, reported more than $1.4bn in income from crypto-related ventures, including $635m tied to the sale of TRUMP meme coins and roughly $800m from World Liberty Financial (Reuters, 2 July 2026). Reuters, citing its review of the 927-page filing, reported that the president's crypto-related income now exceeds earnings from his real estate holdings (Reuters, 2 July 2026). Responding to the disclosures on 2 July 2026, Trump stated there was 'nothing illegal' or 'nothing wrong' with his family's crypto dealings (Bloomberg, 3 July 2026).
TRUMP performance report
Separately, CoinMarketCap reported on 11 July 2026 that investor losses tied to the TRUMP token had reached an estimated $3.8bn, with close to one million wallets showing unrealised losses, while entities linked to Trump continue to collect trading fees on the token (CoinMarketCap, 13 July 2026). Yahoo Finance similarly reported on 4 July 2026 that holders of the token had faced substantial losses even as the president's own crypto-related income had grown (Yahoo Finance, 5 July 2026).
Broader crypto news
On the broader sector backdrop, Bitcoin has traded near $60,000 through early July 2026 (Finance Magnates, 30 June 2026), with market participants focused on the US Federal Reserve's scheduled 28–29 July policy meeting as a potential catalyst for digital-asset price direction. Crypto.news reported that the Fed's decision is widely viewed by market participants as a key factor in whether the recent sector-wide pullback extends or a broader recovery develops (Crypto.news, 10 July 2026).
Capital.com analyst view: trump coin
TRUMP's trajectory since its January 2025 launch has been defined by a steep and sustained decline from its debut peak, with the token shedding the vast majority of its value over the following 18 months. This pattern reflects the speculative, sentiment-driven nature typical of politically linked meme tokens, where early demand can fade once initial attention subsides. At the same time, periodic rebounds, such as those tied to political headlines or disclosure events, show that renewed interest can still generate sharp, short-lived rallies, even within a broader downtrend.
Ongoing scrutiny of the token's structure, including its concentration of supply and the fees generated by associated entities, has weighed on sentiment among some market participants. Others continue to view the coin as a speculative vehicle tied to political developments. Trading volumes and volatility have remained elevated relative to more established digital assets, a characteristic that can present both opportunity and heightened risk depending on market conditions.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Trump coin CFDs
As of 13 July 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Trump coin CFDs shows 92.4% long vs 7.6% short, which puts buyers ahead by 84.8 pp and indicates a heavy-buy positioning skew. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change.
Summary – Trump coin (2026)
- As of 9.32am UTC on 13 July 2026, TRUMP traded near $1.54, down sharply from its January 2025 launch peak of $56.33.
- On TradingView, technicals show TRUMP below its key moving averages, with RSI near 36 and ADX under 15, pointing to weak trend momentum.
- Key drivers include Trump's disclosed crypto earnings, investor losses tied to the token, and broader crypto sentiment ahead of the Fed's July meeting.
- Recent news centres on a $3.8bn investor loss estimate, Trump's $1.4bn 2025 crypto income disclosure, and continued political scrutiny of the token.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
What is the latest Trump coin crypto price prediction?
The latest TRUMP coin forecasts cited in the article show a wide range of possible outcomes. Short-term model-based projections span from around $1.13 to $1.83, while Coinpedia’s broader 2026 scenario range sits much higher at $14–$42. Binance’s longer-range algorithmic estimate is more gradual, putting TRUMP at $1.57 in 2027 and $2 by 2031. These forecasts differ significantly and shouldn’t be treated as reliable predictions.
Who owns the most Trump coin?
The article doesn’t identify a single largest TRUMP coin holder. It does, however, note ongoing scrutiny of the token’s structure, including its concentration of supply and the fees generated by associated entities. It also cites reports that entities linked to Trump continue to collect trading fees from the token. As with any cryptoasset, wallet concentration can affect liquidity, volatility and market sentiment, so ownership structure is an important risk factor to consider.
How many Trump coins are there?
The article doesn’t provide a circulating supply or maximum supply figure for TRUMP coin. Instead, it focuses on price action, third-party forecasts, investor losses, disclosure-related headlines and technical indicators. For the latest supply data, traders would usually review the token’s official documentation, blockchain data or major crypto data providers. Supply can matter because it helps shape market capitalisation, liquidity and how sensitive a token may be to large transactions.
Could Trump coin’s price go up or down?
TRUMP coin could move in either direction, and the article shows why forecasts remain divided. Some scenario-based models point to higher prices, while short-term technical readings highlight downside risk and weak momentum. The token has also shown sensitivity to political headlines, disclosure events, broader crypto sentiment and market liquidity. Because TRUMP is a meme token with elevated volatility, price movements can be sharp, and no forecast or technical signal can guarantee an outcome.
Should I invest in Trump coin?
Whether TRUMP coin is suitable depends on your own circumstances, risk tolerance and understanding of cryptoasset volatility. This article doesn’t provide investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell. TRUMP has fallen sharply from its launch peak, while remaining sensitive to political headlines and broader crypto market sentiment. Before making any decision, consider the risks carefully, review independent sources, and remember that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Can I trade TRUMP CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Trump coin CFDs on Capital.com. Trading crypto CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.