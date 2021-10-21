BYD Company Limited (1211) is trading near $87.70 HKD as of 3.18pm UTC on 23 July 2026, within an intraday range of $86.90–$88.75 HKD. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Recent price action has coincided with BYD's June sales data, released in early July. The figures showed a second consecutive month of year-on-year growth, with overseas exports rising 94.73% to a record 175,349 units and partly offsetting a 22% decline in domestic sales (Moomoo, 2 July 2026). Shares rose by roughly 9% around 2 July 2026 after the data reduced some concerns about the company's growth outlook (CNBC, 2 July 2026). Attention has since shifted towards BYD's next earnings report, alongside broader movements among Hong Kong-listed Chinese EV manufacturers, including Xiaomi (CNBC, 2 July 2026).

Third-party BYD outlook: focus shifts to upcoming earnings

As of 23 July 2026, third-party BYD Company stock predictions indicate a range of potential share-price outcomes based on expectations for overseas exports, domestic demand and margins. The following section summarises third-party projections published between 1 July and 23 July 2026.

Investing.com (consensus estimates)

Investing.com projects an average 12-month price target of $124.63 HKD for BYD Co Ltd-H, implying 40.58% potential upside from the reference price used in its model, with estimates ranging from $87.38 HKD to $146.80 HKD across 28 analysts. The consensus combines broker forecasts that account for factors such as overseas export growth and domestic pricing pressure (Investing.com, 22 July 2026).

TipRanks (analyst consensus)

TipRanks projects an average 12-month price target of $202.88 HKD for BYD's H-shares, based on ratings issued during the preceding three months, with forecasts ranging from $104.99 HKD to $660.21 HKD. This wide spread reflects differing assumptions about the extent to which international volume growth could offset weaker domestic conditions (TipRanks, 20 July 2026).

Futunn (UBS research note)

UBS projects a 12-month target of $135 HKD for BYD's H-shares, up from $128 HKD, while maintaining a Buy rating. The revision assumes continued growth in overseas EV demand and considers shipping constraints and higher oil prices since March as factors affecting international pricing conditions (Futunn, 18 June 2026).

Simply Wall St (fair value model)

Simply Wall St's discounted cash flow model produces a fair value estimate above BYD's share price at the time of analysis, accounting for expected free cash flow growth alongside year-on-year declines in new energy vehicle production in April 2026 and a sharp contraction in first-quarter profit (Simply Wall St, 21 June 2026).

MarketBeat (aggregated Wall Street targets)

MarketBeat's consensus for BYD's US-listed shares includes a range of 12-month analyst price targets reflecting differing views on export growth and currency-adjusted valuation multiples, updated as brokers issue new ratings within the preceding 12 months (MarketBeat, 20 July 2026).

Takeaway: 12-month targets for BYD (1211) range from approximately $87 HKD to $660 HKD, while broker-based averages fall between approximately $125 HKD and $205 HKD, reflecting differing assumptions about overseas exports, domestic demand and future margins.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BYD Company: upcoming earnings

BYD reported its first-quarter 2026 results on 28 April 2026, with revenue reaching 150.23bn CNY compared with a forecast of 147.98bn CNY, while earnings per share came in at 0.45 CNY, below the consensus estimate of 0.53 CNY (MarketBeat, 27 April 2026). Net profit declined year on year, following weaker new energy vehicle production and sales during the same period, a trend that had followed a first annual profit decline in four years disclosed in BYD's March 2026 filing (Reuters, 27 March 2026).

Exchange-tracked calendar data estimates that BYD will release its second-quarter 2026 results on 28 August 2026 for its Hong Kong-listed shares (MarketScreener, 25 June 2026). A separate data aggregator estimates a release date of 29 August 2026 and lists a full-year revenue forecast of 184.36bn CNY (Investing.com, 28 April 2026).

As of 23 July 2026, BYD had not published a press release or regulatory filing confirming the exact date or time of the results, with MarketBeat noting the date remains an estimate 'based off last year's report dates' (MarketBeat, 21 July 2026).

1211 stock price: technical overview

As of 3.18pm UTC on 23 July 2026, the 1211 stock price traded near $87.70 HKD. The price is above the 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs), at approximately $83.51 HKD and $86.96 HKD respectively, but below the 100-day and 200-day SMAs, at approximately $94.87 HKD and $97.14 HKD. The 20-day SMA also remains above the 50-day SMA, while both longer-term averages remain above the market price.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at around 55.60, placing it in neutral territory and below levels commonly associated with overbought conditions. The 14-day average directional index (ADX) is 16.93, below the 25 level often associated with an established trend. Together, these readings do not indicate a strong directional trend.

According to TradingView's classic pivot calculations, the nearest resistance level is $89.27 HKD, followed by the R2 level at $106.08 HKD. A move above initial resistance would also bring the 100-day SMA at $94.87 HKD into focus before R2.

On the downside, the classic pivot point at $80.33 HKD provides an initial technical reference, while the 20-day SMA stands at $83.51 HKD. A daily close below the pivot area could shift attention towards the S1 level at $63.52 HKD. However, the moving averages between $83.51 HKD and $86.96 HKD provide nearer reference levels (TradingView, 23 July 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BYD Company (1211): Capital.com analyst view

BYD's share-price performance in 2026 has been mixed. The stock declined as first-quarter profit contracted, then recovered following stronger export figures. Shares fell towards multi-year lows earlier in the year as domestic new energy vehicle sales weakened, before rising after June delivery data showed a second consecutive month of year-on-year growth, supported by higher overseas shipments.

The price response highlights the balance between domestic demand, export volumes and earnings performance. Continued overseas expansion may influence BYD's outlook, although its effect will depend on shipping capacity, tariff developments in key export markets and competition from other manufacturers.

By contrast, a slower-than-expected recovery in Chinese demand, margin pressure from price competition or regulatory changes affecting the EV sector could weigh on the outlook. Both scenarios remain possible, and neither should be interpreted as a directional signal.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Summary – BYD Company 2026

As of 3.18pm UTC on 23 July 2026, BYD (1211) traded near $87.70 HKD, within an intraday range of $86.90–$88.75 HKD.

Shares fell towards multi-year lows earlier in 2026 before rebounding. The price remains below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, at approximately $94.87 HKD and $97.14 HKD respectively.

TradingView data shows that the 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA. The RSI stands near 55.60, while the ADX remains below 25, with neither indicator pointing to a strong directional trend.

Factors that may affect BYD's price include overseas export growth, domestic new energy vehicle demand, pricing competition and changing analyst expectations for margins.

Recent developments include a second consecutive month of year-on-year sales growth in June, record export volumes and an estimated second-quarter earnings release in late August 2026.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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