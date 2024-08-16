NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) last traded at $209.60 as of 12:47pm UTC on 23 July 2026, within an intraday range of $204.57–$213.96. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment towards chip stocks has been mixed. Reports indicate that China plans to allow leading domestic AI companies to buy limited volumes of Nvidia's H200 chips, while restricting approvals to less than half of the amounts requested (Reuters, 8 July 2026). This followed a broader semiconductor sell-off in mid-July that saw the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) lose 6.7% over a two-session slide, with weakness rippling to South Korea's Kospi amid renewed doubts about the durability of the AI-driven rally (Lycoris Technologies, 3 July 2026). The Nasdaq Composite recorded consecutive declines during the period, falling 207.36 points, or 0.80%, to 25,832.67 on 2 July 2026, marking a second straight session of chip-sector-led weakness (Chosun Biz, 3 July 2026). Over the week to 17 July, the index posted a net decline of 2.9%, with growth funds and momentum strategies seeing notable outflows while value and equal-weighted strategies attracted inflows (Nakitte, 20 July 2026).

Third-party Nvidia outlooks: H200 access in focus

As of 23 July 2026, third-party NVIDIA stock predictions place Nvidia's 12-month price targets above $250, compared with a last traded price of $209.60. The estimates below summarise selected third-party forecasts from this period.

24/7 Wall St. (research call)

24/7 Wall St. set a 12-month price target of $250.31 on Nvidia as of 7 July 2026, implying roughly 28% upside from the stock's prior close. The firm's model also includes a bull-case scenario of $260.05, based on expectations of continued growth in the company's AI computing business (24/7 Wall St., 7 July 2026).

MarketBeat consensus (analyst aggregate)

MarketBeat reported an average 12-month price target of $304.26 for Nvidia as of 21 July 2026, with estimates ranging from $218 to $500. The consensus draws on 53 analysts and carries a Buy rating, based partly on expectations of sustained AI-related demand (MarketBeat, 21 July 2026).

Investing.com UK consensus (analyst aggregate)

Investing.com's UK consensus service reported an average 12-month target of $302.83 for Nvidia as of 21 July 2026. Estimates from 58 analysts ranged from $180 to $500, with continued spending on data centres and AI infrastructure among the main assumptions (Investing.com UK, 21 July 2026).

Zacks Research (rating and target framework)

MarketBeat reported that Zacks Research upgraded Nvidia to a Strong Buy rating on 20 July 2026. The article also cited a broader average 12-month analyst target of $304.26, supported by expectations of sustained demand for AI chips (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026).

WallStreetZen consensus (analyst aggregate)

WallStreetZen's aggregated model projects that Nvidia shares could reach $321.36 by 14 July 2027, implying a gain of roughly 55% from the price used in its calculation. The forecast combines published analyst targets and assumes that the current AI capital-expenditure cycle continues (WallStreetZen, 21 July 2026).

Across these sources, published 12-month targets range from approximately $250 to $321.36, with consensus estimates clustered around $300 to $305. While most forecasts assume continued AI infrastructure demand, the spread between estimates highlights the uncertainty surrounding future performance. These forecasts are not guaranteed outcomes.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

NVIDIA earnings outlook: latest and upcoming results

NVIDIA last reported quarterly results on 20 May 2026 for its first quarter of fiscal year 2027. Non-GAAP earnings per share reached $1.87, exceeding the $1.76 consensus estimate by $0.11. Quarterly revenue rose 85.2% year on year to $81.62bn, ahead of analyst estimates of $78.42bn. As of 21 July 2026, trailing 12-month earnings per share stood at $6.53, while the price-to-earnings ratio was 32.47 (MarketBeat, 21 July 2026).

NVIDIA's second-quarter fiscal 2027 results are estimated for Wednesday, 26 August 2026, after the market closes, according to Wall Street Horizon's calendar as of 21 July 2026 (Wall Street Horizon, 21 July 2026). MarketBeat also lists this date, with reporting expectations based on NVIDIA's historical pattern (MarketBeat, 21 July 2026).

Nasdaq data, sourced from Zacks Investment Research, places the consensus earnings-per-share forecast for the upcoming quarter at $2.01, compared with $0.99 in the equivalent period a year earlier (Zacks, 7 July 2026). Both the forecast and reporting date may change before NVIDIA formally announces its results schedule.

For the latest confirmation of reporting dates and quarterly guidance, refer to NVIDIA's official investor relations page, which publishes financial reports and event details (NVIDIA Investor Relations, accessed 23 July 2026).

NVDA stock price: technical overview

As of 12:47pm UTC on 23 July 2026, the NVDA stock price last traded near $209.60, close to a cluster of simple moving averages (SMAs). According to TradingView data, the 20-day SMA stood at approximately $202, the 50-day at $210, the 100-day at $199 and the 200-day at $193.

The 20-day SMA remained above the 100-day SMA but below the 50-day SMA, leaving the overall alignment mixed. The price was also above the 200-day SMA, which some market participants use as a longer-term trend reference.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) was near 56, placing it within the neutral range rather than at an extreme. The 14-day average directional index (ADX) stood at around 13. This was below the 15 level sometimes associated with an established trend and was therefore consistent with limited directional strength, although interpretations vary.

The nearest classic pivot resistance level was R1 at approximately $225, followed by R2 at $250. On the downside, the central pivot at around $207 provided the first reference point, followed by the 100-day SMA near $199.

A daily close below the 100-day SMA could increase the possibility of a deeper retracement. However, technical indicators describe historical price behaviour and cannot determine future movements with certainty (TradingView, 23 July 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

NVIDIA share price history (2024–2026)

NVDA’s stock price moved across a wide range during the two years to July 2026, rising from around $121.39 on 31 July 2024 to a closing high of $237.95 on 14 May 2026.

Early 2025 brought sharp swings, with shares falling to $93.42 on 8 April amid a broader technology-sector sell-off before recovering through the summer. NVDA later moved back above $190 and ended 2025 at $186.63.

In 2026, the stock traded at $189.65 on 20 February before reaching $237.95 on 14 May. It remained above $220 in early June, then fell to $192.30 on 26 June.

More recently, NVDA traded within a narrower range in July 2026, moving from $195.05 on 6 July to $212.14 on 22 July. The shares were recorded at $209.36 on 23 July, around 12.1% higher year to date and 21.4% above their $172.97 close on 23 July 2025.