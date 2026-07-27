Risk warning: The value of stocks can fall as well as rise, which could mean getting back less than you originally put in. Your capital is at risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Returns are subject to market risk and, where the investment or account involves a foreign currency, to currency risk.

Stocks are available only to residents of Malta.

This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a personal recommendation. The information on this website is general in nature and does not take account of your financial situation, objectives or needs. Please refer to our Risk Disclosure Statement and ensure you fully understand the risks before making any investment decisions.

Capital Com Group Ltd is a company incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with registration number HE 446198 and is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (License Number 463/25). Registered Office: Vasileiou Makedonos 8, Kinnis Business Center, 2nd floor, 3040, Limassol, Cyprus.

The information on this site is not directed at residents of the United States, Canada and Belgium or any particular country outside the EEA, and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.