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Opening an account
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NO FEE
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Closing an account
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NO FEE
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Deposit fee
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NO FEE
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Minimum deposit
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20 USD/EUR/GBP or 100 PLN
For all payment methods, except a wire transfer, which has a minimum of 50 EUR (or equivalent in the currency of your trading account)
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Withdrawal fee
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NO FEE
|Minimum withdrawal
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20 EUR/USD/GBP for bank cards*
*The minimum you can withdraw will vary depending on your payment method (check here for details).
If you have under the minimum withdrawal limit on your account, you’ll only be able to withdraw your full balance.
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FX markup
Applies when the instrument is denominated in a different currency to your account.
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0.4% of spot forex rate
These are charges set by the relevant exchange or regulator, not by Capital.com. They are passed through at cost.
Passed through to clients at execution
Vary by market and, in some cases, by transaction side (buy or sell)
A full breakdown is available here.