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Charges and fees – Stocks

All charges and fees for stock holdings are documented and disclosed before any investment is made.

Stocks investing

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CFD and Knock Out

Fees & charges

Account fees

Opening an account

NO FEE

Closing an account

NO FEE

Deposits and withdrawal fees

Deposit fee

NO FEE

Minimum deposit

20 USD/EUR/GBP or 100 PLN  

For all payment methods,  except a wire transfer, which has a minimum of 50 EUR (or equivalent in the currency of your trading account)

Withdrawal fee

NO FEE
Minimum withdrawal

20 EUR/USD/GBP for bank cards*

*The minimum you can  withdraw will vary depending on your payment method (check here for details).

If you have under the minimum withdrawal limit on your account, you’ll only be able to withdraw your full balance.

Trading fee

FX markup

Applies when the instrument is denominated in a different currency to your account.

0.4% of spot forex rate

  • Applied on buy, sell, and corporate actions / cash distributions

  • Estimated FX is shown at order placement

  • Final FX amount is confirmed after execution and settlement

Regulatory fees and taxes

These are charges set by the relevant exchange or regulator, not by Capital.com. They are passed through at cost.

  • Passed through to clients at execution

  • Vary by market and, in some cases, by transaction side (buy or sell)

  • A full breakdown is available here