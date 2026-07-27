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Charges and fees – CFDs and Knock-outs

All charges and fees are documented and disclosed before any position is opened.

Stocks investing

Fees & charges

CFD and Knock Out

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Account fees

Opening an account

NO FEE

Closing an account

NO FEE

Demo account

NO FEE

Deposits and withdrawal fees

Deposit fee

NO FEE

Minimum deposit

20 USD/EUR/GBP or 100 PLN  

For all payment methods,  except a wire transfer, which  has a minimum of 50 EUR (or equivalent in the currency  of your trading account)

Withdrawal fee

NO FEE
Minimum withdrawal

20 EUR/USD/GBP for bank cards*

*The minimum you can  withdraw will vary depending  on your payment method  (check here for details).

If you have under the minimum withdrawal limit on your account,  you’ll only be able to withdraw your full balance.

Trading fees

The spread
The spread is the difference between the buy and sell price of an instrument. It is the cost of executing a position.  

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Spreads are dynamic and adjust to underlying market conditions. View the spread for a specific instrument here.

Trading commission

NO FEE

Overnight fee*
An interest adjustment applied when a position is held overnight.
*1:1 leverage (unleveraged) CFD positions are not subject to overnight funding, except on a limited number of markets.

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The fee is paid or received depending on position direction. Fees for each instrument are listed in the instrument table below. 

Currency conversion
A conversion fee is payable on markets denominated in a different currency to the trading account.

The same FX mark-up is applied when transferring funds between sub-accounts in different currencies.

0.7% of spot forex rate (retail clients)
0.5% of spot forex rate (Pro clients)

The fee is built into the exchange rate used for the conversion — not charged separately.

Guaranteed stop-loss orders (GSLs)*
A GSL closes a position at the price specified, eliminating slippage risk at execution. A fee applies when triggered. 

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The GSL fee varies by market, entry price and position size.

The fee is shown on the deal ticket before a position is opened. Details below.

Spread and overnight fees by instrument

AllCommoditiesCryptoForexIndicesSharesBondsInterest Rates
NameSellBuySpreadLong position overnight funding adjustmentShort position overnight funding adjustmentGuaranteed stop premium
GoldGold Spot
-0.03869%
0.03047%
0.03
US100US Tech 100
-0.02151%
-0.00071%
0.02
BTC/USDBitcoin to US Dollar
-0.06164%
0.01370%
0.25
XRP/USDRipple to US Dollar
-0.06164%
0.01370%
0.25
ETH/USDEthereum to US Dollar
-0.06164%
0.01370%
0.25
Oil - CrudeUS Crude Oil Spot
-0.01096%
-0.01096%
0.03
J225Japan 225
-0.01374%
-0.00848%
0.03
Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

Spread fee

The bid-ask spread is the difference between the sell (bid) and buy (ask) price of an instrument. The ask price is always higher than the bid, meaning the market must move beyond the spread before a position turns positive.

Spreads reflect underlying market conditions, including supply, demand and liquidity. In more liquid markets, spreads tend to be narrower.

CFD spread example

  • 1 contract is held on the EU Stocks 50, quoted at 5200/5201.
  • The spread is 1 point.
  • Half the spread is paid on opening and half on closing. The total spread cost is €1 x 1 point = €1.

Overnight funding fee

When a position is held overnight, an interest adjustment applies. Whether this amount is paid or received depends on the position direction and the underlying rate. The calculation is based on defined rates and market factors, outlined in the examples below.

For most markets, a 1:1 leverage (unleveraged) CFD position will not incur an overnight funding fee. The following instruments are exceptions, where overnight funding applies regardless of leverage:

  • Natural Gas
  • US Cocoa
  • Volatility Index (VIX)
  • Forex pairs with Turkish Lira (TRY)

Formula

Our daily fee +/- Interest-rate benchmark

The benchmark* tracks the currency of the underlying market. USD-denominated indices use SOFR. GBP-denominated indices use SONIA.

Our daily fee is 4% per year. The annual rate is divided by 360 or 365 days depending on the currency convention:

GBP, CAD, SGD and similar currencies: 4% / 365 = 0.01096% per day USD, EUR, CHF, JPY and similar currencies: 4% / 360 = 0.01111% per day

The divisor matches the day-count standard applied in each currency's market.

*The relevant interest-rate benchmark already includes an underlying spread adjustment. This is reflected within the published rate (for example, SOFR or SONIA).

CFD example

  • 0.6 contracts are held on the US Tech 100, priced at 20,140. Total exposure is $12,084.
  • The US Tech 100 is denominated in USD. The relevant benchmark rate is SOFR, assumed here at 5.01448% annually, or 0.01393% daily.
  • The platform daily fee is 0.01111%.
  • For a long position: 0.02504% (SOFR + platform fee) = $3.03 paid.
  • For a short position: 0.00282% (SOFR − platform fee) = $0.34 received.

Guaranteed stop-loss fee

A standard stop-loss order closes a position at a specified level. It is not guaranteed to execute at exactly that price — during a market gap, execution may occur at the next available price. Slippage can occur in volatile or low-liquidity conditions.

A guaranteed stop-loss order (GSL) closes a position at exactly the specified price, regardless of slippage or market gaps. A fee — the GSL premium — applies if the order is triggered.

The GSL fee is calculated using three components: the guaranteed stop premium (percentage), the position's open price, and the quantity.

GSL fee = GSL premium × position open price × quantity

The applicable GSL fee is shown on the deal ticket when a GSL is selected.

Currency conversion fee

Applies when a transaction is in a different currency to the account's base currency. 

Applies to:

  • Realised profit and loss
  • Overnight funding adjustments
  • Guaranteed stop-loss order fees
  • Dividends
  • Standalone currency conversions (manual conversions of account balance)

Example — closing a trade

  • Account currency: EUR. US stock trade closed with a profit of $11.30.
  • At spot rate (1.1300): €10.00
  • At all-in rate including 0.7% fee (1.1379): €9.93
  • Conversion fee: €0.07

Example — overnight funding adjustment

  • US stock position. Overnight funding adjustment of -$4.00 applied in USD.
  • At spot rate (1.1300): €3.54
  • At all-in rate including 0.7% fee (1.1221): €3.57
  • Conversion fee: €0.03

The all-in exchange rate used for each conversion is visible in the Reports section and when closing a position.

Knock-out fee

Knock-out options are available in selected countries only. The knock-out fee is reserved at the point of opening a knock-out trade. It functions as a guaranteed stop premium: the maximum risk on the position is fixed at the moment of entry.

If the position closes without reaching the knock-out level, the fee is returned in full.

The fee is calculated as a percentage of the trade's total exposure (underlying price × number of contracts).

Example – Germany 40, major indices

  • Germany 40 is trading at €10,000.
  • A Call knock-out is opened with a knock-out level of €9,900.
  • The knock-out fee for major indices is 0.02% of notional value: €10,000 × 0.02% = €2.

For more information, click the ‘Knock-outs’ button in the ‘Spread and overnight fees by instrument’ section above.

More on our pricing

Understanding Capital.com’s pricing

A detailed breakdown of all the costs that apply when you trade with us.

Read more