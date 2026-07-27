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Opening an account
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NO FEE
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Closing an account
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NO FEE
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Demo account
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NO FEE
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Deposit fee
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NO FEE
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Minimum deposit
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20 USD/EUR/GBP or 100 PLN
For all payment methods, except a wire transfer, which has a minimum of 50 EUR (or equivalent in the currency of your trading account)
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Withdrawal fee
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NO FEE
|Minimum withdrawal
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20 EUR/USD/GBP for bank cards*
*The minimum you can withdraw will vary depending on your payment method (check here for details).
If you have under the minimum withdrawal limit on your account, you’ll only be able to withdraw your full balance.
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The spread
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Spreads are dynamic and adjust to underlying market conditions. View the spread for a specific instrument here.
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Trading commission
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NO FEE
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Overnight fee*
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The fee is paid or received depending on position direction. Fees for each instrument are listed in the instrument table below.
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Currency conversion
The same FX mark-up is applied when transferring funds between sub-accounts in different currencies.
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0.7% of spot forex rate (retail clients)
The fee is built into the exchange rate used for the conversion — not charged separately.
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Guaranteed stop-loss orders (GSLs)*
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The GSL fee varies by market, entry price and position size.
The fee is shown on the deal ticket before a position is opened. Details below.
The bid-ask spread is the difference between the sell (bid) and buy (ask) price of an instrument. The ask price is always higher than the bid, meaning the market must move beyond the spread before a position turns positive.
Spreads reflect underlying market conditions, including supply, demand and liquidity. In more liquid markets, spreads tend to be narrower.
When a position is held overnight, an interest adjustment applies. Whether this amount is paid or received depends on the position direction and the underlying rate. The calculation is based on defined rates and market factors, outlined in the examples below.
For most markets, a 1:1 leverage (unleveraged) CFD position will not incur an overnight funding fee. The following instruments are exceptions, where overnight funding applies regardless of leverage:
Our daily fee +/- Interest-rate benchmark
The benchmark* tracks the currency of the underlying market. USD-denominated indices use SOFR. GBP-denominated indices use SONIA.
Our daily fee is 4% per year. The annual rate is divided by 360 or 365 days depending on the currency convention:
GBP, CAD, SGD and similar currencies: 4% / 365 = 0.01096% per day USD, EUR, CHF, JPY and similar currencies: 4% / 360 = 0.01111% per day
The divisor matches the day-count standard applied in each currency's market.
*The relevant interest-rate benchmark already includes an underlying spread adjustment. This is reflected within the published rate (for example, SOFR or SONIA).
A standard stop-loss order closes a position at a specified level. It is not guaranteed to execute at exactly that price — during a market gap, execution may occur at the next available price. Slippage can occur in volatile or low-liquidity conditions.
A guaranteed stop-loss order (GSL) closes a position at exactly the specified price, regardless of slippage or market gaps. A fee — the GSL premium — applies if the order is triggered.
The GSL fee is calculated using three components: the guaranteed stop premium (percentage), the position's open price, and the quantity.
The applicable GSL fee is shown on the deal ticket when a GSL is selected.
Applies when a transaction is in a different currency to the account's base currency.
Applies to:
The all-in exchange rate used for each conversion is visible in the Reports section and when closing a position.
Knock-out options are available in selected countries only. The knock-out fee is reserved at the point of opening a knock-out trade. It functions as a guaranteed stop premium: the maximum risk on the position is fixed at the moment of entry.
If the position closes without reaching the knock-out level, the fee is returned in full.
For more information, click the ‘Knock-outs’ button in the ‘Spread and overnight fees by instrument’ section above.
A detailed breakdown of all the costs that apply when you trade with us.