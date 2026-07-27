Invest with no commission and no fee on deposits and withdrawals. Transparent pricing, visible before you act. FX conversion fee and other charges may apply. See full fees breakdown
Search by company, sector, or theme. Surface the information needed to form a view on any stock or ETF.
Accounts held in the currency of the asset, with no FX fee. Access multiple portfolios in multiple currencies.
A wider view of the markets. Context and depth, for more considered decisions.
Your platform, on the move. Built for wherever the market finds you.
Round-the-clock human support via phone, email, chat and social media.
A suite of financial instruments in one environment.
Key macro events, data releases and central bank decisions. All tracked via our built-in economic calendar.
The operating principles behind Capital·com - across pricing, conditions and execution.
Segregated client funds, data protection and regulatory oversight across every jurisdiction we operate in.
Our full fee structure across the product suite. Every cost, nothing hidden.