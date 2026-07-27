HomeTradingInvest in stocks and ETFs

Invest in stocks and ETFs, with context

Thousands of US and European assets with 0% commission. Context on companies, sectors and themes, before you act.


FX conversion fee and other charges may apply. See full fees breakdown. Stocks are available in selected countries and are currently limited to existing clients.

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Built for considered investing

Zero commission

Invest with no commission and no fee on deposits and withdrawals. Transparent pricing, visible before you act. FX conversion fee and other charges may apply. See full fees breakdown

AI Search

Search by company, sector, or theme. Surface the information needed to form a view on any stock or ETF.

Same currency. No markup

Accounts held in the currency of the asset, with no FX fee. Access multiple portfolios in multiple currencies.

3,800+ assets available

Top fallersMost tradedTop risersMost volatile
Price1D Chg1D Charts
1Y Low1Y High
ZUMZZumiez Inc
ZIONZions Bancorp NA
ZETAZeta Global Holdings Corp.
ZBRAZebra Technologies Corporation
YUMCYum China
YORWThe York Water Co
NBISNebius Group NV
YETIYETI Holdings, Inc.
YELPYelp
XRAYDENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

One system, every screen

Web platform

A wider view of the markets. Context and depth, for more considered decisions.

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Mobile app

Your platform, on the move. Built for wherever the market finds you.

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Support, diversification and market context

24/7 customer care

Round-the-clock human support via phone, email, chat and social media.

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More products. One platform

A suite of financial instruments in one environment.

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What’s moving markets

Key macro events, data releases and central bank decisions. All tracked via our built-in economic calendar.

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Three steps to get started

1. Create your account (subject to eligibility)2. Deposit on your terms3. Start when you’re ready

The standards behind the platform

Mission and values

The operating principles behind Capital·com - across pricing, conditions and execution.

About us

Security and regulation

Segregated client funds, data protection and regulatory oversight across every jurisdiction we operate in.

Is Capital.com safe?

Charges and fees

Our full fee structure across the product suite. Every cost, nothing hidden.

Charges and fees