Top 10 most valuable football clubs in 2026Explore Forbes’ 2026 football club valuations, 2024/25 revenue figures and the commercial factors behind the world’s 10 most valuable clubs.
Football has evolved from a sport into a global business – one that commands multibillion-dollar valuations, complex ownership structures and worldwide fanbases.
As of August 2026, the world’s most valuable football clubs operate across a broad commercial ecosystem that includes broadcasting, sponsorship, matchday income, merchandising and stadium use beyond matchdays. Their financial scale has continued to increase, although revenue, private valuations and public share prices measure different aspects of a club’s business.
Below, we look at the top 10 most valuable football clubs according to Forbes’ latest annual ranking, alongside their reported revenue and some of the main factors that can influence their valuations.
Overview: football club valuations in 2026
Football’s largest clubs are generating more revenue as their commercial operations broaden. According to Deloitte’s 2026 Football Money League, the 20 highest-revenue clubs generated a record €12.4bn during the 2024/25 season, up 11% from €11.2bn a year earlier (Deloitte, 22 January 2026).
Commercial revenue was the largest component, reaching €5.3bn, or 43% of the total, ahead of broadcasting and matchday revenue. Deloitte linked this partly to sponsorship and retail activity, as well as more extensive commercial use of stadiums and surrounding areas outside matchdays.
Forbes’ valuation data points to a similar increase in financial scale, although it measures something different. Its football club valuations are enterprise values – equity plus net debt – rather than stock-market capitalisations. Forbes bases these estimates on historical transactions and its assessment of the future economics of each club and league.
Most clubs near the top of the ranking are privately held or member-controlled. Manchester United (MANU) is the main exception within the top 10 because its parent company has publicly traded shares. Other listed football businesses include Juventus (JUVE) and Borussia Dortmund (BVB), which rank outside the 2026 top 10.
Top 10 most valuable football clubs
As of 11 August 2026, the most valuable football clubs in the world include:
|Rank
|Club
|Country
|Forbes value (USD)
|2024/25 revenue (USD)
|1
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|$9.5bn
|$1.265bn
|2
|Barcelona
|Spain
|$7.5bn
|$1.063bn
|3
|Manchester United
|England
|$7.2bn
|$865m
|4
|Liverpool
|England
|$6.2bn
|$911m
|5
|Paris Saint-Germain
|France
|$5.8bn
|$912m
|6
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|$5.7bn
|$938m
|7
|Manchester City
|England
|$5.5bn
|$900m
|8
|Arsenal
|England
|$5.4bn
|$895m
|9
|Chelsea
|England
|$4.2bn
|$637m
|10
|Tottenham Hotspur
|England
|$3bn
|$733m
Source: Forbes, published 29 May 2026 and updated 3 June 2026.
The ranking has changed from 2025. Barcelona has moved ahead of Manchester United into second place, while Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Chelsea have all moved higher within the top 10. Tottenham has fallen to 10th.
1. Real Madrid (Spain)
Real Madrid tops Forbes’ ranking for a fifth consecutive year. Its estimated value rose 41% year on year to $9.5bn, while 2024/25 revenue reached a club-record $1.265bn under Forbes’ methodology. As a member-controlled club, the $9.5bn figure isn’t a stock-market valuation. Revenue comes from commercial operations, broadcasting and the redeveloped Santiago Bernabéu, alongside matchday income. Forbes also highlights new and renovated stadiums as a potential driver of revenue growth across European football.
2. Barcelona (Spain)
Barcelona is valued at $7.5bn, up 33% from Forbes’ previous estimate and enough to move from third to second place. Revenue for 2024/25 reached $1.063bn. Like Real Madrid, Barcelona is member-controlled rather than owned by external shareholders. Forbes says it became only the second football club to exceed $1bn in annual revenue under its methodology, excluding player trading. Its scale therefore sits alongside an ownership model distinct from both privately owned and publicly listed clubs.
3. Manchester United (England)
Manchester United (MANU) ranks third at $7.2bn, up 9% year on year, with $865m in 2024/25 revenue. Forbes lists the Glazer family and Jim Ratcliffe among its owners. Unlike the clubs above it, Manchester United plc is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MANU. Its share price reflects the market value of publicly traded equity, while Forbes’ $7.2bn estimate represents the enterprise value of the wider club business.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
4. Liverpool (England)
Liverpool is valued at $6.2bn after a 15% annual increase. Forbes reports revenue of $911m for 2024/25, placing it fourth by valuation. Deloitte, which reports revenue in euros under its own methodology, ranked Liverpool as the highest-revenue English club in its 2026 Money League for the first time, with €836m of revenue for the same 2024/25 season. The difference between the Forbes and Deloitte figures reflects methodological and currency-conversion differences.
5. Paris Saint-Germain (France)
Paris Saint-Germain moves into fifth place with a Forbes valuation of $5.8bn, 26% above its previous estimate, and revenue of $912m. The club is owned by Qatar Sports Investments. PSG is the only French club among Forbes’ 30 most valuable football teams in 2026. The wider ranking is led mainly by clubs from England and Spain, with Germany, Italy, Portugal and the US also represented.
6. Bayern Munich (Germany)
Bayern Munich is valued at $5.7bn, up 12%, with $938m in 2024/25 revenue. It ranks sixth by Forbes’ valuation and is the highest-ranked German club. Deloitte’s separate revenue ranking places Bayern third globally for 2024/25, at €861m. Its different positions in the two rankings underline that revenue and enterprise value measure different aspects of a club’s finances.
7. Manchester City (England)
Manchester City ranks seventh at $5.5bn. Its valuation increased 4% year on year, while Forbes reports revenue of $900m. The club’s valuation therefore rose more slowly than those of several other teams in the top 10. Forbes lists Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as its owner. Unlike Manchester United, Manchester City has no directly traded club shares on a public stock exchange.
8. Arsenal (England)
Arsenal records the largest one-year valuation increase among the 2026 top 10, rising 59% to $5.4bn. Forbes reports $895m in 2024/25 revenue. The increase moves Arsenal into eighth place. Forbes lists Stanley Kroenke as the club’s owner. The annual change also shows how estimates of privately held club values can move between yearly assessments without the continuous price discovery associated with listed shares.
9. Chelsea (England)
Chelsea rises to ninth with an estimated value of $4.2bn, up 29% year on year. Forbes reports revenue of $637m for 2024/25. Forbes identifies Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital among the club’s owners. Chelsea’s position also illustrates why revenue alone doesn’t determine valuation: its reported revenue is lower than Tottenham’s, but Forbes assigns Chelsea the higher enterprise value.
10. Tottenham Hotspur (England)
Tottenham completes the top 10 at $3bn. It is the only club in the 2026 top 10 whose Forbes valuation declined year on year, falling 9%, despite reported revenue of $733m. The difference between Tottenham’s revenue and valuation highlights the range of factors involved in valuing football clubs. Forbes’ methodology considers transactions and the economics of individual clubs and leagues rather than applying a fixed revenue multiple to every club.
Final thoughts
The 2026 ranking places Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United at the top of a group of 10 football clubs worth an estimated $60bn in total. However, these figures shouldn’t be confused with quoted share prices or stock-market capitalisations.
For most clubs on the list, there is no continuously traded public share price. Their values are estimates based on factors including club finances, ownership transactions, debt and league economics. For publicly listed football businesses, such as Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, share prices can also respond to company-specific developments and wider market conditions.
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FAQ
How many football clubs are on the stock market?
There isn’t one fixed global number, as listings and corporate structures can change. Among Forbes’ 2026 top 10, Manchester United is the publicly listed club: Manchester United plc trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MANU. Other listed European football businesses include Juventus, whose shares trade on Euronext Milan, and Borussia Dortmund, which has publicly traded shares in Germany. Forbes ranks Juventus 12th and Borussia Dortmund 13th by enterprise value in 2026.
Which is the richest football club in the world?
The term 'richest' can refer to different financial measures. By Forbes’ 2026 enterprise-value ranking, Real Madrid is the world’s most valuable football club at $9.5bn. Forbes also reports $1.265bn in 2024/25 revenue. Deloitte separately ranks Real Madrid first by revenue for the 2024/25 season, reporting close to €1.2bn under its methodology. Because revenue and enterprise value measure different things, the two figures aren’t directly comparable.
Is it worth trading football club CFDs?
Trading contracts for difference (CFDs) on football clubs offers exposure to the share price movements of some publicly listed teams, but it remains a specialist and high-risk market. Valuations can be extremely volatile, influenced by sporting outcomes, player transfers, and broader business developments. CFDs are traded on margin, and leverage can magnify both gains and losses. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, and you should only trade CFDs if you fully understand the associated risks and can afford any potential losses.