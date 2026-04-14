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What is Daimler?

Daimler AG is a multinational automotive engineering company based in Stuttgart, Germany. Through a global network of subsidiaries, it specialises in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks, vans and buses. Daimler is a key industry player – in 2017, it sold 3.3 million vehicles. By unit sales, Daimler is the 13thbiggest car manufacturer in the world. It is the largest truck manufacturer of all.

The company’s operations are divided into five segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment produces premium vehicles and includes such luxury brands as Mercedes-Benz, AMG and Maybach.

Daimler says it is currently focusing on four strategic areas of action. Firstly, it’s aiming to expand its economic base through profitable growth in its core business. Secondly, it’s striving to be a leader in connectivity, autonomous driving, flexible use and electric drive systems. Thirdly, Daimler is shaking up its corporate culture to support this transformation. And fourthly, the company wants to make maximum use of market opportunities.

Who are the key people at Daimler?

Dr. Dieter Zetsche has served as Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG since January 2006. He is also Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Division. Another key figure is Martin Daum, who is Head of the Daimler Trucks and Daimler Buses Divisions. Bodo Uebber has been a Board member since December 2003, and is responsible for Finance & Controlling and Daimler Financial Services Division.

What is the modern history of Daimler?

Daimler’s history goes back to 1890, when Gottlieb Daimler founded the Daimler Motoren Gesellschaft. In 1926 this merged with Benz & Cie to become Daimler-Benz AG. In 1998 Daimler-Benz and Chrysler Corporation announced the world's biggest ever cross-border deal, after which the company name changed to DaimlerChrysler AG. Nine years later, the Chrysler group was sold to Cerberus Capital Management, and the company name was changed once again – this time to Daimler AG.

What are the latest developments at Daimler?

In 2017, Daimler again succeeded in breaking its record of the previous year, selling more vehicles than ever before. Revenue reached €164.3 billion (up 7% on the previous year) and EBIT increased by 14% to €14.7 billion. Net profit was €10.9 billion.

In February 2018 Geely Group Co. Ltd acquired a 9.69% stake in the company for around $9 billion, making it Daimler AG’s biggest single shareholder.

Li Shufu, chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, described Daimler as “an outstanding company with a first-class management”.

Since mid-2015, the Daimler share price has hovered between around €55 and €85. In January 2018, the shares hit a 2-year high of €75, though they lost ground over the following months. To find out how the shares are doing right now, follow Capital.com. Our DAI chart puts all the information at your fingertips.

Where does Daimler operate?

The Stuttgart-based company manages production facilities in more than 20 countries and over 8,500 sales points around the world. As well as its comprehensive presence across Europe and North America, Daimler has locations in South America (Argentina, Brazil and Colombia), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand etc) and Africa (Egypt, Kenya, South Africa).

Where is Daimler traded?

Daimler shares are listed on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges and are a component of both the DAX 30 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices. Check out Capital.com for the latest DAI chart. We’ll keep you up to date and in the picture.