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Hauptinformationsblätter (Deutsch)

Key information documents (English)

Έγγραφα Βασικών Πληροφοριών (Ελληνικά)

Documentos de datos fundamentales (Español)

Documents d'information clé (Français)

Avaintietoasiakirja (Suomalainen)

Documenti di informazioni chiave (Italiano)

Kiemelt információkat tartalmazó Dokumentumok (Magyar)

Essentiële informatie (Nederlands)

Dokumenty zawierający kluczowe informacje (Polski)

Documente cu informații esențiale (Română)

Dokument med Nøgleinformation (Dansk)

Sdělení klíčových informací (Český)

Dokument s kľúčovými informáciami (Slovák)

Avaintietoasiakirja (Slovenščina)

Informationsblad (Svenska)

Dokument s ključnim informacijama (Hrvatska)

Pagrindinės informacijos dokumentas (Lietuviai)

Pamatinformācijas dokuments (Latviešu valoda)

Nøkkelinformasjonsdokument (Norsk)

Key information documents (Bulgarian)

Põhiteabedokument (Eesti keel)

Lykilupplýsingaskjöl (íslenska)