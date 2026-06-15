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Today’s biggest crypto gainers

Take a look at today’s biggest crypto gainers – the markets rising in price the most right now.*

*Data updated every hour.

Biggest crypto gainers

See the cryptocurrency pairs with the largest price increases. Are you long or short on today’s biggest crypto gainers?
Overview PageMost tradedMost volatileTop risersTop fallers
SellBuySpread1D Chg1D Charts
SellersBuyers
TBTC/USDTBTC/USD
ETH/GBPEthereum / Pound Sterling
FOLKS/USDFOLKS/USD
VELVET/USDVELVET/USD
EVAA/USDEVAA/USD
ADI/USDADI/USD
FORTH/USDAmpleforth to US Dollar
MORPHO/USDMORPHO to US Dollar
ATM/USDAtletico Madrid to US Dollar
B2/USDB2/USD
Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

Guidance on top rising crypto

How does cryptocurrency work?

Cryptocurrency uses blockchain technology: a decentralised ledger that records all transactions across a network of computers. Each crypto transaction is verified by cryptography, making it anonymous and secure. This allows for peer-to-peer transactions without the need for intermediaries like banks.

What can cause crypto to go up?

Cryptocurrency prices can rise for a variety of reasons, from heightened demand and positive news to technological advancements, regulatory approval, and large-scale investments. Market sentiment and macroeconomic factors also play significant roles. On top of this, Bitcoin’s capped supply of 21 million coins can drive prices higher. You can trade on the price of Bitcoin with contracts for difference (CFDs) via our BTC/USD market.

Who is the biggest crypto gainer of all time?

Bitcoin (BTC) is considered to be the biggest crypto gainer of all time, having risen from just 10 cents in 2009 (moving to 20 cents only in October 2010) to its peak in March 2024 at an all-time high of over $73,000 USD.

Early investors who held onto their BTC have seen astronomical returns, transforming modest investments into substantial wealth.* You can trade on the price of BTC with contracts for difference (CFDs) via our BTC/USD market.

*Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.