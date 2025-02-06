Commodities trading is the buying and selling of raw materials or primary agricultural products. There are hard commodities, which are generally mined natural resources like gold or oil, and soft commodities, which are livestock or agricultural goods.
Commodities trading predates all other forms of trading, as burgeoning civilisations would barter for food and supplies. In modern times, the physical commodities market is hugely dependent on futures contracts, which enable producers (such as farmers) to secure a price from buyers in advance.
However, the sophisticated network of commodities exchanges that exists today also allows speculative traders to access the price movements of these assets in the short term – through either spot trading or commodities futures.
At Capital.com, you can trade CFDs on both spot commodity prices and futures-linked instruments, depending on how you want to engage with the market.
Trading on commodities gives you exposure to the prices of oil, gas, metals and more, without ever having to take physical delivery of the asset or worry about storing them.
Commodities futures offer additional flexibility, enabling traders to speculate on future price movements across standardised contracts. Futures-based pricing is common in markets like crude oil, natural gas and wheat, where supply and demand expectations shift frequently.
Unlike physical futures contracts, CFDs do not require ownership of the asset or delivery at expiry – so you can go long or short on both spot prices and futures-linked instruments, closing your position whenever you choose (subject to market hours).
Many investors view commodities as a potential hedge against inflation, as their prices are not highly correlated with other assets. Gold in particular has historically been considered a safe haven, as it tends to retain its value during times of economic uncertainty.
Trading commodities also enables you to use leverage to amplify your exposure. This can magnify your profits but also your losses, as both will be based on the full value of the position.
We offer CFD trading on an ever-growing range of commodities and futures-based instruments, giving you exposure to price movements without having to buy the asset outright.
We provide spot pricing on popular commodities and exposure to futures-derived markets, giving you flexibility in how and when you trade.
Identify potential entry and exit points with our smart, intuitive charting tools, and set price alerts to notify you of significant market moves.
Learn more about commodities trading.
Stay up to date with the latest commodity market news, insights and analysis.
*Stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-losses incur a fee if activated.
Gain deeper insights into commodity trading – including today's top commodity movers, most traded commodities, and the key differences between commodities and futures.
Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.
I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.
Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!
Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.
Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.
The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.
I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.
Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.
I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️
Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.
I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!
I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!
This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one
The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.
User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.
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