HomeAll resourcesTrading psychology

An introduction to trading psychology

Understanding and learning how to mitigate the negative effects of trading psychology is one the most important lessons a trader can learn.

Read on to learn more about psychology in trading, how to master trading psychology, and what trading psychology looks like in action.

What is trading psychology?

Trading psychology refers to the emotional and cognitive factors that can influence traders’ decision-making processes within the financial markets.

Wherever you are in your trading journey, learning how to make better decisions in the markets goes way beyond analysing charts and understanding market trends; it also involves learning how to manage your emotions. 

All of this comes down to learning how to master trading psychology. Broadly, trading psychology encompasses the emotional and mental factors – including fear, greed, impatience, and overconfidence – that can influence traders’ decision-making processes.

Understanding trading psychology and how it can impact that way you trade involves developing emotional resilience, discipline, and a strategic mindset.

How can psychology affect trading?

Psychology can significantly impact your trading activities by influencing your decision-making processes, and in turn, your behaviour in the markets. 

Emotions such as fear, greed, or regret may lead you to make impulsive decisions, while overconfidence could trigger you to take excessive risks.

While it is only human to become subject to emotional triggers, traders who are not mindful of their psychological states (and all the biases that come with these) could be more likely to deviate from their trading strategies.

On top of this, psychological factors could contribute to poor risk management, hindering your ability to cut losses or let potential profits run.

Trading psychology in action: biases, effects, fallacies, and sentiment in trading

When learning how to master trading psychology, traders can look at different types of cognitive biases. These can include biases themselves, as well as effects, fallacies, and sentiment in trading. 

You can learn more about each of these trading psychology examples in our comprehensive guides below.

Effects in trading

Find out how the disposition effect and the endowment effect could impact your trading decisions.
Go to effects on trading guide

Fallacies in trading

Discover how to recognise the hot-hand fallacy and gambler’s fallacy when trading.
Go to fallacies in trading guide

Sentiment in trading

Discover how emotions such as fear and greed can influence your trading activities.
Go to sentiment in trading guide

Biases in trading

See how biases in trading, such as anchoring bias, confirmation bias and familiarity bias, can impact your moves in the markets.
Go to biases in trading guide

Fear and Greed Index

See how emotional biases like fear, greed, and overconfidence can influence trading decisions and market behaviour.
Go to fear and greed index

Frequently asked questions

What is the trading psychology?

Trading psychology encompasses the cognitive and emotional factors that can influence a trader’s decision-making process in the markets. This could mean the ability to manage and mitigate emotions such as fear or overconfidence, which can impact trading outcomes, or developing a disciplined mindset to make more rational decisions.

How does psychology affect trading?

Psychology can significantly influence trading decisions because emotions like fear or greed can trigger impulsive actions, and lead you to stray from your strategic trading plan.

How to control emotions and psychology in trading?

To better control your emotions when trading, focus on developing self-awareness and a disciplined trading strategy that includes clear trading goals. Then, train yourself to stick to your trading strategy. It’s also wise to implement risk-management practices like stop-loss* orders. All in all, it is about replacing your emotions with objective market analysis and self-discipline, so you avoid short-term emotional impulses and instead focus on strategic goals.


*Stop-losses may not be guaranteed.

What is the psychology of a successful trader?

Most successful traders make informed decisions based on careful research and objective market analysis. To become a more successful trader, try to put your emotions aside and base your trading decisions on a thorough fundamental and technical analysis of the asset you want to trade. Prioritise disciplined risk management, set (and stick to) a clear trading plan, and stay up to date about market trends so you can tweak your strategies accordingly.

Ready to join a leading broker?

1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading
Trusted partner
Trusted partner
Featured partner
Featured partner