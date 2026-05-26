What is trading psychology?

Trading psychology refers to the emotional and cognitive factors that can influence traders’ decision-making processes within the financial markets.

Wherever you are in your trading journey, learning how to make better decisions in the markets goes way beyond analysing charts and understanding market trends; it also involves learning how to manage your emotions.

All of this comes down to learning how to master trading psychology. Broadly, trading psychology encompasses the emotional and mental factors – including fear, greed, impatience, and overconfidence – that can influence traders’ decision-making processes.

Understanding trading psychology and how it can impact that way you trade involves developing emotional resilience, discipline, and a strategic mindset.