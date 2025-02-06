The term ‘forex’ is short for foreign exchange. Forex trading is the process of buying and selling international currencies, with the objective of making a profit from fluctuations in the exchange rates between them.
So you might trade the euro against the US dollar (EUR/USD), for example. Buying the EUR/USD pair means that you are effectively speculating on the euro to increase in price relative to the dollar. Most currency pairs are priced to the fourth decimal, so a single point (pip) of movement relates to the fourth decimal place.
At Capital.com, you can trade both spot forex and forex forward contracts using CFDs, allowing you to speculate on future exchange rate movements, often used to hedge currency exposure or trade based on macroeconomic expectations.
The FX market is the largest in the world, by global trading volume. It’s open 24/5 and extremely liquid, so you can normally enter and exit trades whenever you want to. The high liquidity also means that spreads tend to be tighter than some less-liquid asset classes.
While movements in the currency market can be small – less than 1% average daily movement under normal trading conditions – the fact that they are traded to the fourth decimal creates a very fertile trading environment. Leverage offered by trading providers can also amplify retail traders’ exposure by up to 30:1. This means that small moves in the underlying market can create large profits or losses, making leveraged trading risky.
Forex forwards can also give you access to longer-term positioning or hedging opportunities, as you’re trading on expected future exchange rates rather than spot prices.
We offer CFD trading on spot forex and forex forwards, giving you exposure to the price movements of currency pairs without having to buy or exchange the currencies outright. You can trade over 120 currency pairs with us, going short as well as long.
Identify potential entry and exit points with our smart, intuitive charting tools, and set price alerts to notify you of significant market moves. Protect yourself against adverse market moves with our range of risk-management tools, including trailing stops which lock in positive market moves while protecting against losses.*
Learn more about forex trading and forex trading strategies.
Discover more about the major forex currency pairs we offer and enhance your trading strategy.
Stay up to date with the latest forex market news, insights and analysis.
*Stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-losses incur a fee if activated.
Master the fundamentals of forex trading with our concise guides. Explore trading hours, major currency pairs, and the world’s strongest currencies.
Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.
I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.
Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!
Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.
Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.
The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.
I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.
Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.
I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️
Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.
I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!
I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!
This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one
The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.
User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.
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