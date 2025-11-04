Media centre

Capital.com Australia Becomes Title Partner of the Australian Open and Naming Rights Partner of the GA Handicap
Multi-year partnership connects Capital.com’s Australian subsidiary to Australia’s premier golf championship and the country’s grassroots handicap system
09:47, 15 May 2026
Capital.com Issues Q1 2026 Trading Platform Update, Reports $1.27 Trillion in Client Trading Volume
Trading volumes rose 11.2 % quarter-on-quarter as gold, oil and crypto dislocations drove heightened trading activity across the platform in January to March 2026.
09:36, 20 April 2026
Capital.com Reports Strong 2025 Growth as Trading Volume Reaches $3.42 Trillion
Group maintains focus on decision-support tools and platform resilience amid elevated market activity
11:43, 24 February 2026
Global fintech group Capital.com receives CMA licence in Kenya
The fintech group Capital.com, today announced it has been granted a licence by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya to operate as a Dealing Online Foreign Exchange Broker under license number 244.
10:55, 15 January 2026
Capital.com and ADGM Academy Sign MoU to Advance Financial Literacy and Future-Ready Talent in UAE
Capital.com and ADGM Academy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a national initiative focused on strengthening financial literacy, expanding digital investment education, and building a future-ready Emirati talent pipeline.
12:46, 15 December 2025
MENA Emerges as a Global E-Trading Capital led by UAE’s Half-Trillion-Plus Trading Volumes
Capital.com and APCO publish the first white paper profiling one of the world’s fastest-growing retail trading hubs
13:42, 9 December 2025
How Access, Innovation and Ambition are Fuelling MENA’s E-Trading Boom
Digital finance is transforming how people trade, invest, and build wealth in the UAE. Find out more on how the Middle East is entering a defining moment in its financial evolution.
09:22, 3 December 2025
Capital.com strengthens European operations with expanded customer service hub in Bulgaria
Adds 1,200 new markets , grows digital asset offering, and reports trading volumes of $744 billion in Q3 2025.
11:12, 24 November 2025
Tech Selloff Leads Risk-Off Session Across Markets
It was a risk-off day for stocks, with the S&P 500 falling by around 1.2%. The damage was greater on the Nasdaq 100, where the index dropped by more than 2%.
14:45, 5 November 2025
Price alerts – now on web
Now you can set, manage and receive price alerts directly on the web. Whether you trade on desktop or mobile, your alerts stay in sync – so you’re always ready to act.
11:16, 4 November 2025