HomeCapital.com enables MCP server plugin, giving traders real-time account access from within their AI research environments

Capital.com enables MCP server plugin, giving traders real-time account access from within their AI research environments

The integration connects a trader’s Capital.com account to compatible AI assistant environments, bringing market data, portfolio context, and execution capability into a single interface.
By Capital.com
Press release by Capital.com

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, 8 June, 2026 — Capital.com, the global online trading platform, has enabled an MCP Server plugin that gives clients access to the platform from within their chosen AI assistant environment. This is a free, open-source tool that links a trader’s Capital.com account directly to an AI assistant on their computer. Compatible with tools such as Codex, Claude Desktop, or Cursor, the integration brings live market data, open positions, portfolio exposure, historical prices, and aggregated client sentiment into the research environment a client is already working in, removing the need to switch platforms between analysis and execution.

Clients can place trades directly from within their AI assistant, with all orders passing through a mandatory two-step preview and confirmation sequence before execution. Having that context in one place supports more considered decision-making, particularly where time constraints would otherwise limit the scope of review before acting.

The MCP Server operates as a locally run tool on the client’s own device. Capital.com does not control the AI environments with which this tool is compatible, and clients should review the data and privacy terms of any AI assistant they choose to use. The MCP Server does not make or suggest trading decisions. All trading decisions remain with the client. The tool does not alter or reduce the risks associated with CFD trading. Clients can test all MCP functionality in a demo environment before connecting to a live account.

Commenting on the new MCP Server configuration, Sasha Gubochkin, Chief Product Officer, Capital.com, said:

“Our clients already use AI tools to do market research. The question we asked was: what happens to the quality of a decision between the moment someone forms a view and the moment they act on it? If the answer is ‘they switch platforms, lose context, and execute under different conditions than they analysed’, that is a structural problem. This integration is designed to help close that gap, not to make trading faster, but to make the path from research to decision more coherent.”

Tarik Chebib, CEO, MENA, Capital.com, added:

"The UAE has been deliberate about building the right infrastructure for responsible AI adoption, and this integration reflects that direction. Clients in the MENA region accessing this tool do so through a CMA-regulated platform, with the same governance and client protections that apply across every aspect of our service. What the tool changes is not the nature of the market — it changes how much information a client can bring to a decision before they act. That distinction only holds if the tool sits within a proper regulatory framework. Ours does."

What the Capital.com MCP Server supports

  • Live market data across forex, crypto, commodities, and indices
  • Real-time portfolio review including open positions, working orders, and exposure
  • Historical price data and client sentiment
  • Built-in 2-step trade preview and confirmation for order placement
  • Compatible with leading AI research and coding environments
  • Free for existing Capital.com clients, no additional subscription required

The MCP Server is available now at no additional cost to eligible clients across Capital Com Mena Securities Trading LLC, authorised and regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA). Setup documentation for all supported AI environments is available at https://help.capitalccmena.com/hc/en-us/articles/34503224230674-How-to-set-up-the-Capital-com-AI-MCP-Server

Capital.com is not legally liable for the MCP described nor the behaviour of the LLMs.

Capital.com is an execution-only brokerage platform and the content provided on the Capital.com website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the products or securities to which it applies. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided.

The information provided does not constitute investment advice nor take into account the individual financial circumstances or objectives of any investor. Any information that may be provided relating to past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or performance.

To the extent permitted by law, in no event shall Capital.com (or any affiliate or employee) have any liability for any loss arising from the use of the information provided. Any person acting on the information does so entirely at their own risk.

Any information which could be construed as “investment research” has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication.