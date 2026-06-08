Capital.com enables MCP server plugin, giving traders real-time account access from within their AI research environments

Capital.com enables MCP server plugin, giving traders real-time account access from within their AI research environmentsThe integration connects a trader’s Capital.com account to compatible AI assistant environments, bringing market data, portfolio context, and execution capability into a single interface.
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, 8 June, 2026 — Capital.com, the global online trading platform, has enabled an MCP Server plugin that gives clients access to the platform from within their chosen AI assistant environment. This is a free, open-source tool that links a trader’s Capital.com account directly to an AI assistant on their computer. Compatible with tools such as Codex, Claude Desktop, or Cursor, the integration brings live market data, open positions, portfolio exposure, historical prices, and aggregated client sentiment into the research environment a client is already working in, removing the need to switch platforms between analysis and execution.
Clients can place trades directly from within their AI assistant, with all orders passing through a mandatory two-step preview and confirmation sequence before execution. Having that context in one place supports more considered decision-making, particularly where time constraints would otherwise limit the scope of review before acting.
The MCP Server operates as a locally run tool on the client’s own device. Capital.com does not control the AI environments with which this tool is compatible, and clients should review the data and privacy terms of any AI assistant they choose to use. The MCP Server does not make or suggest trading decisions. All trading decisions remain with the client. The tool does not alter or reduce the risks associated with CFD trading. Clients can test all MCP functionality in a demo environment before connecting to a live account.
Commenting on the new MCP Server configuration, Sasha Gubochkin, Chief Product Officer, Capital.com, said:
Tarik Chebib, CEO, MENA, Capital.com, added:
What the Capital.com MCP Server supports
- Live market data across forex, crypto, commodities, and indices
- Real-time portfolio review including open positions, working orders, and exposure
- Historical price data and client sentiment
- Built-in 2-step trade preview and confirmation for order placement
- Compatible with leading AI research and coding environments
- Free for existing Capital.com clients, no additional subscription required
The MCP Server is available now at no additional cost to eligible clients across Capital Com Mena Securities Trading LLC, authorised and regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA). Setup documentation for all supported AI environments is available at https://help.capitalccmena.com/hc/en-us/articles/34503224230674-How-to-set-up-the-Capital-com-AI-MCP-Server
Capital.com is not legally liable for the MCP described nor the behaviour of the LLMs.