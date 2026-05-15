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A proven track record of success

Capital.com serves traders globally and is one of the fastest-growing trading platforms in the sector. In 2024, client trading volumes surpassed $1.7 trillion on the platform, affirming strong engagement levels across the platform. 

Built for traders, by traders, we prioritise our clients in every decision, facilitating their trading with intuitive technology, in-depth education, and dedicated support.

 

 

 

 

 

About us

Global presence

As a global fintech, we maintain a presence across four continents, with headquarters in Limassol, Cyprus. Our network of offices includes locations in Melbourne, Australia; London, United Kingdom; Nassau, Bahamas; Warsaw, Poland; Sofia, Bulgaria; Vilnius, Lithuania; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Through this extensive network, we are able to serve a diverse clientele worldwide, facilitating access to financial markets and providing support throughout their trading journeys.

Powered by cutting-edge technology

We empower traders by offering  advanced trading tools, excellent UX on an easy-to-use platform. Technology is at the heart of everything we do. We offer intelligent features such as real-time market data, advanced charting tools, and a responsive mobile application for trading on the move.

We strive to continuously expand our product range and enhance our platform capabilities powered by our proprietary, cutting-edge  technology.

High-growth with a highly engaged trader-base

Launched in 2016, Capital.com is today the #1 Fastest Growing Tech Company in Cyprus and the Middle East (source, Deloitte Fast 50 Programme, 2024). We provide retail traders with access to over 3,000 global financial instruments across multiple asset classes. 

In 2024, the platform had more than 3m registered accounts and achieved over $1.7trillion in client trading volumes. Our growth trajectory is always in step with regulation, ensuring full compliance with all prevailing laws and regulations.

A proven track record of success

We have made it our mission to empower individuals worldwide with the knowledge, tools and confidence to make better financial decisions. This mission has garnered multiple awards from leading industry authorities and contributed to an "excellent" rating on Trustpilot.
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BrokerChooser
Best CFD Broker (2026)
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Good Money Guide
Best Trading Account (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Crypto Trading (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: TradingView Broker (2025)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - App (2024)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - CFD Provider (2024)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - Selective Platform (2024)
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TradingView
Best Broker in Middle East (2024)
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Online Money Awards
Best Overall Trading Platform (2024)
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Finder Forex Trading Platform Award
Best Value Forex Trading Platform (2024)
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Finder Forex Trading Platform Award
Best Casual Forex Trading Platform (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2024)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2024)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2024)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Beginners (2024)
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Deloitte Technology
#1 Fastest Growing Tech Company in Cyprus and the Middle East (2023)
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Good Money Guide
Best Trading App (2023)
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Online Money Awards
Best CFD Provider (2023)
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ForexBrokers.com
Fastest Growing Broker (2023)

Number of employees

Client trading volumes

Client trading volumes by asset class

Number of trades

Platform speed

Press releases

View more
Press release by Capital.com
Capital.com enables MCP server plugin, giving traders real-time account access from within their AI research environments
The integration connects a trader’s Capital.com account to compatible AI assistant environments, bringing market data, portfolio context, and execution capability into a single interface.
10:01, 8 June 2026
Capital.com redesigns mobile app platform and brand around a single principle: better decisions
Capital.com redesigns mobile app platform and brand around a single principle: better decisions
Updated mobile app, visual system, and navigation — available globally on iOS and Android from May 2026 — place decision quality at the centre of every design choice.
08:18, 1 June 2026
Capital.com Australia Becomes Title Partner of the Australian Open and Naming Rights Partner of the GA Handicap
Capital.com Australia Becomes Title Partner of the Australian Open and Naming Rights Partner of the GA Handicap
Multi-year partnership connects Capital.com’s Australian subsidiary to Australia’s premier golf championship and the country’s grassroots handicap system
09:47, 15 May 2026

For any media enquiries, please contact the Capital.com press team:

Shamillia Sivathambu, Global Head of PR & Communications - shamillia.sivathambu@capital.com

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