Partnership programmes: Be a part of our success

Delight your clients, streamline processes and maximise revenue with a partnership agreement tailored to your needs.

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Our partnership models

Get a bespoke partnership solution leveraging our expertise, technology and support teams.

Affiliates programme

Market our platform and services through your channels, get up to $800 CPA per verified and funded account.

Learn more
Introducing brokers

Offer your clients our award-winning technology*, and earn from our competitive rebates.

 

To benefit, you’ll need to show that you are regulated and authorised by a regulatory authority.

 

Email partners@capital.com or call +971 4 576 8641

White label partnerships

Use our solutions to free up resources, grow your business and increase revenue – without sacrificing your client base. We offer a fully branded white-labelled platform tailored to your business.  

 

Email partners@capital.com or call +971 4 576 8641

Strategic partnerships and APIs

Plug our APIs into your own front end, or use our award-winning platform* outright – we’ve a solution for you.

 

Email partners@capital.com or call +971 4 576 8641

What you could get from us

Here’s a taste of what we can offer you, depending on the partnership model that we agree on.

Front end, execution and liquidity

Help your business perform with our award-winning technology and APIs,* robust execution systems and deep liquidity.

Cash management

Let us handle client money responsibilities so you don’t have to: we can manage incoming payments and margin in line with our existing credit management processes.

Client servicing

Don’t have the bandwidth to handle essential communications  – statements, trade confirmations and so on? We can do all of that for you.

Personal manager

Get a dedicated relationship manager to handle our partnership, on call to help out when you need it.

Customised marketing materials

Leave the legwork to us – we’ll create sales material for you, to help you bring new clients on board.

Weekly market updates

Enjoy bespoke analysis sent to you each week, to provide your clients with a little extra.

Why your clients will love us

Offer your base our tried and tested client-facing offering, used by 857,000 traders worldwide and recognised time and again by our industry.**

Real-time market data

Live prices for to-the-tick accuracy, as well as historical data – everything your clients need to get an accurate view.

Advanced charting

Our charts come directly from leading provider TradingView, with six chart types and 75+ indicators.

World-class education

Help your clients expand their trading knowledge with our free guides, videos and courses, as well as daily news in-platform.

Intuitive platform and app

Your clients will love our easy-to-use, award-winning* trading platform and mobile app – with either your brand or ours, as you’d prefer.

Wide market range

Offer your clients broad access to global financial instruments, with 3,000+ markets across multiple asset classes.

Expert client support

Our friendly team is available 24/7 in English via phone, email, live chat and WhatsApp, and during business hours in 10+ more languages.

*Best Trading App 2023, Good Money Guide.

**Best CFD Provider, 2023 Online Money Awards.

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