Open a CFD account in minutes and start trading on a user-friendly platform with advanced tools, 24/7 support, and much more.
Access leverage up to 200:1 on our CFD trading account. Leverage amplifies losses as well as profits.
Navigate seamlessly between charts, personalised watchlists and integrated news on our proprietary platform, or experience the acclaimed MT4 and TradingView.
Whether you're looking for assistance on deposits, platform features or trading hours updates, we're always on hand to help.
Deposit and withdraw funds quickly and securely. 99% of withdrawals are processed within 24 hours (Capital.com global server data, 2024).
Take advantage of 100+ indicators, 8 timeframes and 12 chart types, and boost your analysis with a suite of drawing tools.
Capital.com is one of the world’s fastest-growing trading platforms, with offices across the Middle East, the UK, Europe and Australia serving over 857,000+ traders globally.
*Capital.com global server data, 2023
Experience our user-friendly platform and tap into advanced tools, integrated financial news, personalised watchlists and much more.
Harness the power of our advanced platform wherever you are, with smart feeds, instant price alerts, and seamless navigation.
Get in touch with our friendly, expert staff around the clock.
Elevate your skills with comprehensive videos, webinars, explainers, glossaries and more.
Read our industry news and analysis, including the latest market forecasts and insights.
Learn the core concepts of the markets, and build your trading foundation with this essential resource.
Explore everything you need to know about CFDs, from leverage to pricing and beyond, with practical examples.
Find out how to trade on margin and learn about the benefits and risks involved when trading with leverage.
1 Capital.com global server data, 2024