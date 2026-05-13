HomeTradingCFD trading

Trade CFDs on 5,500+ markets with an award-winning provider

Open a CFD account in minutes and start trading on a user-friendly platform with advanced tools, 24/7 support, and much more.

Why trade CFDs with Capital.com?

Trade CFDs on margin

Access leverage up to 200:1 on our CFD trading account. Leverage amplifies losses as well as profits.

Trade on an intuitive, responsive platform

Navigate seamlessly between charts, personalised watchlists and integrated news on our proprietary platform, or experience the acclaimed MT4 and TradingView.

Experience world-class service from our expert team

Whether you're looking for assistance on deposits, platform features or trading hours updates, we're always on hand to help. 

Rapid withdrawals and deposits

Deposit and withdraw funds quickly and securely. 99% of withdrawals are processed within 24 hours (Capital.com global server data, 2024).

One-click trading, 0.03 second execution1

Take advantage of 100+ indicators, 8 timeframes and 12 chart types, and boost your analysis with a suite of drawing tools.

Trusted by traders worldwide $1tn volume traded*

Capital.com is one of the world’s fastest-growing trading platforms, with offices across the Middle East, the UK, Europe and Australia serving over 857,000+ traders globally.
*Capital.com global server data, 2023

Our CFD markets

The latest news, trader sentiment, price action and more on 3,000+ markets.
AllCommoditiesForexIndicesSharesCryptoBondsInterest Rates
Top fallersMost tradedTop risersMost volatile
Gold
Crude Oil Spot
Bitcoin/USD
US Tech 100
Ripple/USD
Ethereum/USD
Silver
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

Trade CFDs your way

Web platform

Experience our user-friendly platform and tap into advanced tools, integrated financial news, personalised watchlists and much more.

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Mobile app

Harness the power of our advanced platform wherever you are, with smart feeds, instant price alerts, and seamless navigation.

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What to expect with your CFD account

24/7 customer care

Get in touch with our friendly, expert staff around the clock.

Get support

In-depth educational support

Elevate your skills with comprehensive videos, webinars, explainers, glossaries and more.

In-depth educational support

Market insights

Read our industry news and analysis, including the latest market forecasts and insights.

Go to analysis

Ready to join a leading broker?

1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading

Read more before you trade

Get the basics of trading

Learn the core concepts of the markets, and build your trading foundation with this essential resource.

Learn to trade

What is CFD trading?

Explore everything you need to know about CFDs, from leverage to pricing and beyond, with practical examples.

Go CFD trading guide

Trading on margin

Find out how to trade on margin and learn about the benefits and risks involved when trading with leverage.

Go to margin trading guide
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1 Capital.com global server data, 2024