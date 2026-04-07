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Support centre

Whether you're looking for assistance on deposits, platform features or trading hours updates, we're always on hand to help. 

How can we help?

My account

All the account-related information you may need while trading with Capital.com.

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Deposits and withdrawals

Find advice on how to deposit or withdraw funds from your account.

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Platforms and charts

Get information on charts, indicators and tools, as well as MT4 and TradingView.

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Trading

Find out about dividends, charges and fees, leverage, and the markets available to you.

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Updates

Get updates on trading hours and projected dividends to help plan your trading activity.

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About Capital.com

Find out more about our mission to help you make better decisions and trade with confidence.

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Still looking for help? Get in touch

Email us

support@capital.com

Call us

+971 4 576 8641

Submit a request

Visit our help centre and submit a request if you don’t find what you’re looking for.

WhatsApp Chat

Contact our support team via WhatsApp

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading