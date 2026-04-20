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MT5 trading with Capital.com

Pair the MetaTrader tools you know with our award-winning service, tight spreads, and standout access to all asset classes.

How Capital.com elevates MT5

MT5, powered by Capital.com

Trade on a trusted, next-gen MT5 platform – backed by our transparent pricing, multilingual support and extensive market access.

Award-winning crypto CFDs

Winner of ‘Most Cryptos’ and ‘Best Crypto Trading’ at the 2025 ForexBrokers.com Awards. Access one of the broadest crypto CFD ranges available on MT5.

Maximum automation potential

Get full access to Expert Advisors (EAs) – no restrictions. Enjoy complete freedom to automate your strategy, backtest with tick data and trade your way.

Huge asset range

100 forex pairs, 30 cryptocurrencies, 30 commodities, 20 indices, and selected stocks
Access MT5 contract specification PDF

Why traders choose MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a fast, flexible trading platform for forex, stocks, indices, crypto and commodities. It offers advanced charting, more order types and deeper customisation than MT4.

21 timeframes, 38+ built-in indicators and 44 analytical objects

64-bit, multi-threaded architecture for greater stability and execution speed

Support for algorithmic trading via EAs and the MQL5 development environment

Build and customise your own indicators, scripts and trading robots

Six order types, including buy stop-limits and sell stop-limits

Execution across four modes – instant, market, request and exchange – to suit your trading style

Connect your Capital.com account to MT5

Getting set up with MetaTrader 5 on Capital.com takes just a few minutes.

Step 1

Open your Capital.com account to enable MT5 (make sure you’re already verified to trade).

Step 2

Create your MT5 account in our app or web platform by following the instructions in our step-by-step guide.
How to create an MT5 account

Step 3

Download MT5 for mobile OS, web or laptop. Input your MT5 credentials in the MT5 client. Now you’re ready to trade with MT5.
Where to find your MT5 login credentials

Download MT5

For Mac

Download

For Windows

Download

Google Play

Download

App Store

Download

Webtrader MT5 Live

Download

Webtrader MT5 Demo

Download

Discover trading excellence with Capital.com

Local office, world-class service

Get the customer service you deserve from our UAE office.
More about Capital.com

Quick, fee-free AED deposits

Make instant Lean deposits and withdrawals with no FX fee – USD also available.
Go to Payments and Withdrawals

Global trust and recognition

$1tn volume traded by our community of traders worldwide.
More about us

Trade today

Fast, simple account opening.
Go to CFD trading

Your markets, your leverage

Trade CFDs on gold, bitcoin, oil, gas and more with up to 200:1 leverage.
Go to markets

Exclusive events

Get the VIP treatment with invites to premium events.

What is the difference between MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4?

Feature

MT5

MT4

Timeframes

 21

9

Technical indicators

80+

30

Economic calendar

✔️

Strategy tester

Multi-threaded

Single-threaded

Hedging

✔️

✔️

Asset classes

More (incl. stocks, ETFs)

Forex & CFDs

FAQs

What is MetaTrader 5?

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a multi-asset trading platform known for its advanced charting tools, fast execution, and support for algorithmic trading. It’s used globally by traders looking for greater control and customisation in their strategies.

How to use MetaTrader 5

Start by downloading MT5 on your device (Mac, Windows, mobile or web). Log in with your Capital.com credentials, then explore the platform’s tools – set up charts, add indicators, and place trades directly from the interface.

How to trade on MetaTrader 5

Once logged in, choose your market, select order type (market or pending), set your trade size, and click Buy or Sell. MT5 supports six pending order types, stop-loss and take-profit levels, and one-click trading for faster execution.

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading