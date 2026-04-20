Capital.com Issues Q1 2026 Trading Platform Update, Reports $1.27 Trillion in Client Trading Volume

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, 20 April 2026 — Capital.com, a global fintech building online trading platforms to systematically improve the quality of user decision-making under pressure, has published its Q1 2026 trading platform update, reporting $1.27 trillion in client trading volumes for the period January to March 2026, up 11.2% from $1.14 trillion in Q4 2025.

The total number of trades executed rose 81% year-on-year compared with Q1 2025. January was the most active month across the six-month observation window, reaching approximately $502 billion, up 11.5% on October 2025, the next highest month in the same period, driven by sustained gold price increases and central bank purchasing at a 25-year high. Average monthly active traders increased by 10.9% compared with Q4 2025. Trading volumes are influenced by prevailing market conditions and do not indicate future activity levels. Leveraged products carry risk and are not suitable for all individuals.

Q1 2026 was defined by three distinct market events, each of which placed different pressures on trader decision-making. Gold prices reached successive record highs in January, driven by central bank purchasing at a 25-year high, a weakening US dollar and sustained geopolitical tension, with the precious metal accounting for 59% of January’s total platform volume. Cryptocurrency markets experienced significant volatility in February as regulatory changes across major jurisdictions created structural uncertainty for participants. In March, sustained conflict involving Iran and continued supply risk across the Middle East, compounded by a surprise OPEC+ production cut, drove oil volatility to its highest level in the observation window, producing the largest single-day volume increase of the quarter. In each case, elevated market conditions tested the quality of decisions made under pressure, a pattern Capital.com’s platform is built to help clients navigate.

The Middle East accounted for a significant share of total trading volume during the quarter, with the UAE among the top three markets alongside Germany and the United Kingdom, consistent with Q4 2025 regional patterns. Regional distribution reflected participation across the jurisdictions in which Capital.com holds regulatory authorisation.

Tarik Chebib, CEO Middle East, Capital.com, commenting on the Q1 2026 platform data, said:

“Q1 2026 brought three significant market events — gold at successive record highs in January, crypto volatility in February, and sustained Middle East conflict that drove two distinct waves of oil trading activity in March. Each event created a different kind of decision pressure for participants. Trading volumes of $1.27 trillion reflect those conditions. Capital.com exists to help people make better decisions under exactly these kinds of circumstances — not by predicting markets, but by giving clients the tools, context, and structure to manage their own behaviour when conditions are most demanding. That remains the focus.”

Most traded instruments

Gold Spot was the most actively traded instrument in Q1 2026, accounting for approximately 59% of January’s platform volume as prices reached successive highs throughout the month. The US Tech 100 and Germany 40 featured among the most active instruments by trade frequency, with Germany 40 volumes rising 40% in January before falling sharply in March as European equities repriced geopolitical risk. Silver Spot volumes increased fivefold in January as traders extended commodity exposure beyond gold, before returning to prior levels in February and March.

Oil markets and Middle East activity

US Crude Oil was among the most actively traded instruments of the quarter, with Middle East tensions driving two distinct waves of activity. The first came on 2 March, when escalating conflict in the region drove a 275% increase in active oil traders on the Capital.com platform compared with the prior Friday, with total oil trading volumes up 649% and trades executed up 414% in a single session, making oil the second most-traded instrument by volume on the platform within that trading day. The second wave came in late March, as sustained conflict involving Iran and continued supply risk from the broader Middle East kept energy markets on edge. By 24 March, oil trading volumes on the platform were up 134% compared with the previous Monday, with the number of traders entering oil for the first time rising 420% on that Tuesday alone, indicating the sustained news cycle was drawing in participants who had not previously engaged with energy markets. Bullish positioning in oil stood at 56% long as of 24 March, easing slightly from 59% at the start of the week, suggesting some traders chose to reduce their positive view on crude. For March overall, oil volatility reached 36.1%, the highest in the six-month observation window.

Stop-loss adoption and risk management

Globally, 22.4% of all positions carried a stop-loss in Q1 2026, up from 22.1% in Q4 2025, with adoption highest among Millennial and Gen Z traders. Stop-loss usage varied considerably by market among clients with significant trading activity: Sweden recorded the highest voluntary adoption rate at 37.0%, followed by Germany at 32.3%, reflecting a pattern in which Northern and Central European traders showed greater use of structured risk parameters than the global average.

The data consistently shows that stop-losses do what they are designed to do: positions protected by a stop-loss incurred materially smaller losses than those without one across every month of the quarter. In January, average losses on unprotected positions were approximately two times higher than on protected ones, with the gap widening through February and March as volatility increased. Stop-loss adoption is one of the primary metrics Capital.com tracks as an indicator of structured risk management and the kind of disciplined decision-making the platform is built to support.

Of the positions that carried a stop-loss, more than half were ultimately closed by that stop-loss being triggered rather than by the trader choosing to exit manually. This trigger rate averaged 54.7% across Q1, up from 53.7% in Q4 2025, meaning that in a volatile quarter, the majority of stop-loss orders ended up doing the work they were set to do.In March, oil’s 36.1% volatility produced intraday price swings wider than many stop-loss orders had been set to accommodate, increasing trigger costs. Stop-losses bounded losses that would otherwise have run further, but in highly volatile conditions the placement of orders matters as much as having them. (Not all stop-loss orders are guaranteed, and in volatile market conditions they may not fully limit losses. Guaranteed stop-loss orders may incur additional costs.)

Christoforos Soutzis, CEO Europe, Capital.com, said:

“The Q1 data reinforces the value of stop-loss tools, particularly in volatile markets. Positions with a stop-loss consistently incurred smaller losses than those without one across every month of the quarter. In extreme conditions like March’s oil spike, the placement of stops matters — orders set too close to current price were triggered by normal market noise rather than a genuine change in conditions.Getting that calibration right is important. Capital.com publishes video guides and explainers on YouTube covering how to set and calibrate stop-loss orders, giving clients the context to make that judgement for themselves.”