HomeMarketsForexEuro / US Dollar

Trade Euro / US Dollar CFD

1.16950%
The chart displays the EUR/USD exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 1.1695, a high of 1.16933, and a low of 1.16654.
Sell

1.16943

Buy

1.1695

7.0E-5
Low: 1.16654High: 1.16933
Sellers:
50.3196%
Buyers:
49.6804%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread7.0E-5
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.008857 %
(-$8.86)

Trade size with leverage ~ $100,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $99,000.00

-0.00886%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.000637 %
($0.64)

Trade size with leverage ~ $100,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $99,000.00

0.00064%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity100
Margin1.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.01%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Euro / US Dollar CFD

Breaking down the EUR/USD

The base currency is EUR and the counter currency is USD. The EUR/USD price shows how many American dollars are needed to buy one Eurozone’s euro. Bringing together two largest global currencies, the pair belongs to Forex majors along with GBP/USD, USD/JPY and USD/CHF.

EUR/USD has quite a low bid-ask spread and is considered the world's most liquid currency pair. Traders buy or sell it heavily, provides for relatively high volatility levels. Liquidity coupled with volatility makes EUR/USD an attractive trading instrument for newcomers to Forex.

The euro

EUR is an official currency of the European Union. On 1 January 1999, it was released as a virtual currency unit for cashless transactions and accounting purposes. The euro banknotes and coins were issued on 1 January 2002.

The euro is unique in that it’s a common currency for 19 out of 28 members of the EU, which are referred to as the Eurozone. Every day, about 338.6 million people use the EUR for payments, making it the second most popular and heavily traded currency unit.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is responsible for the monetary policy in the EU, thus, controls all the euro-related issues. ECB is in charge of maintaining price stability and defining key interest rates for the Eurozone.

The US dollar

The US dollar is the world's most widely traded and held currency. USD plays a unique role in international finance. Global central banks hold a large portion of their foreign currency reserves in the US dollars.

Moreover, 23 countries peg the value of their currencies to that of USD. For example the Hong Kong dollar, Venezuelan bolivar, Bahrain dinar and United Arab Emirates dirham are fixed to the American dollar. Many countries choose to use the dollar as an official currency. Among them are El Salvador, Zimbabwe, Ecuador, Panama, East Timor and more.

Also referred to as the greenback, the US dollar is controlled and issued under the Federal Reserve System (Fed). The Fed manages the entire monetary policy of the country, controls the money supply and manipulates interest rates.

What are the key drivers of the EUR/USD price?

One of the key factors is the economic health of the USA and the European Union. If the US economy grows faster than that of the EU, USD will consolidate against the euro, and vice versa.

If you want to speculate on EUR/USD, you have to closely watch reports released by two related financial institutions – the US Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB).

Pay special attention to the adjustment of interest rates. ECB makes interest rate announcements once a month; the Fed does it eight times a year. Overall, when the interest rates in key European countries exceeds those in the USA, then the euro usually strengthens.

Another major factor affecting the EUR/USD prices is employment numbers. In the USA, follow the non-farm employment rate released on the first Friday of the month. An upward employment trend pushes the dollar up, while a downward trend makes USD weaken. As for the EU, keep an eye on consolidated unemployment statistics for the Eurozone as well as major individual economies, such as Germany and France.

At Capital.com, you can follow the recent EUR/USD chart to speculate on the price movements of the most popular Forex pair.

Latest currencies articles

Rate watches turn attention to US PCE data as Fed rate cut hopes rise
The Fed's chosen inflation gauge is expected to show sticky prices as rates markets discount deeper rate cuts.
03:18, 18 February 2026
US Dollar slides on “sell America” trade and ahead of critical economic data
The latest batch of US jobs and inflation data could inform the timing of the next Fed cut
05:33, 10 February 2026
ECB building
ECB Meeting Preview: markets look beyond the decision to policy signals
The European Central Bank is expected to keep rates unchanged this week as focus centres on Lagarde's press conference
10:42, 2 February 2026
FOMC tipped to keep rates on hold as political pressure mounts
FOMC tipped to keep rates on hold as political pressure mounts
The markets are pricing in that the Fed will begin an extended pause at its first meeting of 2026.
06:10, 27 January 2026
Related News
Reuters NewsEurope
10 minutes ago
GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil tops $100, dollar gains, stocks fall as US moves to blockade Iran
Reuters NewsEurope
22 minutes ago
Traders see clear path to higher-for-longer ECB rates 
Reuters NewsEurope
24 minutes ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Asia currencies start week softer as US-Iran impasse fuels oil jitters
Reuters NewsEurope
25 minutes ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Asia currencies start week softer as US-Iran impasse fuels oil jitters
Reuters NewsEurope
40 minutes ago
Safe-haven dollar gains as US-Iran peace talks falter, US to blockade Iran ports
Reuters NewsEurope
3 hours ago
GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil leaps, dollar firm and stocks wobble as US-Iran peace talks collapse
Reuters NewsEurope
4 hours ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Asia currencies falter as US moves to blockade Iran; Hungary's forint surges
Reuters NewsEurope
4 hours ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Asia currencies falter as US moves to blockade Iran; Hungary's forint surges
Reuters NewsEurope
4 hours ago
Safe-haven dollar gains as peace talks falter, US to blockade Hormuz
Reuters NewsEurope
4 hours ago
MORNING BID EUROPE-Oil surges on US blockade of Iran

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients around the world.
2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-27
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-06-19
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-05-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews across TradingView, App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading