What’s this page for?

This page will show a complete costs and charges breakdown across our products, covering spreads, overnight adjustments, guaranteed stop-loss orders (when activated), and currency conversion fees.

You’ll find examples demonstrating how we calculate our fees, which you can apply to your own trades to estimate the cumulative effect of our costs and charges on your returns.

It’s important to remember that your total costs will increase proportionate to your trading volumes.

The example trades and the values shown in this document are for illustrative purposes only. They should not be treated as forecasts, recommendations or endorsements of a particular trading strategy.