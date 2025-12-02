Technical analysis
S&P 500 Breaks Technical Support as Event Risk Looms
The S&P 500 fell by more than 1% on Wednesday, 17 December, breaking through technical support at 6,765, which also coincides with the 50-day simple moving average.
16:11, 18 December 2025
Technical Levels Take Focus as Volatility Pressures Build
The S&P 500 fell by approximately 25 basis points on 16 December following a weaker-than-expected US jobs report.
16:11, 17 December 2025
Tech Weakness and Rising Yields Rattle Markets
The week of 15 December will be a significant test for global markets following a tough end to US trading on 12 December, when technology shares declined.
16:47, 15 December 2025
Implied Volatility Collapse Drives Equity Rally After Fed’s 25 bp Cut
The S&P 500 finished on 10 December higher by approximately 70 basis points.
15:44, 11 December 2025
Equity Indexes Stall While the Market Awaits the December FOMC Rate Decision
The S&P 500 closed the day down by just nine basis points.
16:05, 10 December 2025
Stop-loss strategies: how and where to place a stop loss
A stop-loss order is a key tool for managing risk when trading CFDs. It lets you set a predefined loss level on a position, helping to limit potential downside in volatile markets.
12:33, 10 December 2025
Implied Volatility May Surge Ahead of the Fed Meeting
The highlight of the week of 8 December will be Wednesday, 10 December, at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, when the Fed releases its highly anticipated decision on interest rates.
16:14, 8 December 2025
Treasury Curve Steepens as 30-Year Yield Approaches Key Breakout Ahead of PCE Inflation Report
The S&P 500 rose by about 11 basis points on Thursday, 4 December.
15:55, 5 December 2025
Bitcoin, Oil, and Costco Converge at Critical Resistance Zones
The S&P 500 increased by about 25 basis points on 2 December.
16:45, 3 December 2025
Silver Breaks Away from Gold in a Potential Blow-Off Top
Gold and silver prices have surged in 2025, but several divergences have emerged more recently, with notable non-confirmations between gold and silver, as well as across other precious metals such as platinum and palladium, and industrial metals like copper.
14:14, 2 December 2025