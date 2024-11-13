Bitcoin news
Who are the biggest bitcoin mining companies?
Bitcoin mining plays a central role in maintaining the security and integrity of the bitcoin network, but it has also evolved into a competitive global industry.
14:27, 14 November 2025
Gold vs Bitcoin 2025: Complete comparison
Can the leading cryptocurrency rival a traditional safe haven asset? Compare gold vs. bitcoin and explore whether it could be time to diversify your portfolio with bitcoin and gold.
10:02, 13 November 2025
Internet Computer price prediction: Has the ICP price bottomed out?
Internet Computer (ICP) is quoted at $2.8935 as of 2:35pm UTC, trading between an intraday low of $2.8775 and a high of $3.1659. The price is holding just above session lows, retracing after a brief move toward the upper range.
07:46, 5 November 2025
BitTorrent price prediction: Is the file-sharing coin a buy?
BTT last traded at $0.000000502 as of 10:21am (UTC) on 30 October 2025, slightly below its intraday high of $0.000000503 and above the low of $0.000000477.
07:36, 5 November 2025
Renewed US-China trade tensions re-inflame volatility as risk assets tumble
A spike in US and China trade tensions over rare earths has ignited fresh volatility.
23:06, 12 October 2025
Bitcoin Cash price prediction 2025-2050: Third-party BCH insights
Bitcoin Cash (BCH), launched on 1 August 2017 as a hard fork of bitcoin, was designed to provide faster, lower-cost transactions for everyday payments.
15:52, 25 August 2025
Crypto CFDs: Popular cryptocurrencies for trading
Discover which cryptocurrencies are trending for CFD trading in 2025 – from bitcoin to newly listed coins like SUI and PEPE.
10:51, 31 July 2025
The year in review – a relentlessly dynamic 2024
2024 brought a fresh bitcoin boom, a dovish turn for central banks, endless macroeconomic upheaval, and so much more.
13:30, 17 January 2025
Can Bitcoin’s Price Reach $100,000?
Bitcoin’s price is surging once again. So, what’s driving the rally? Can it continue? And will the crypto hit the $US100,000 milestone?
10:19, 22 November 2024
Trump trades charge as Bitcoin hits $US80,000
Bitcoin hits $80,000 amid expectations of fiscal stimulus, lower regulatory risks, and resilient US economy.
10:44, 13 November 2024