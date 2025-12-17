Silver news
Gold safe haven status questioned as selloff continues in precious metals
Precious metals struggle to find their footing as rising yields weigh on their appeal despite rising geopolitical risks.
07:21, 26 March 2026
Market Mondays: Markets Rattled as Tariff Uncertainty Returns
Markets digest the latest ruling on Trump's tariffs and how the administration may look for other avenues to impose higher duties.
11:32, 23 February 2026
Market Mondays: Volatility Dominates as Precious Metals Lead the Narrative
Markets trade with caution after the recent volatility as traders await the latest employment and inflation data from the US.
11:36, 9 February 2026
Markets enter a correction phase as volatility rises and geopolitical risks re-emerge
Markets selloff across the board as investors de-risk and balance their portfolios heading into the weekend
11:58, 30 January 2026
Gold and Silver forecast: Precious metals surge as confidence in the dollar frays
Gold and Silver surge into the new week as rising market uncertainty drives investors to seek refuge in precious metals.
10:20, 26 January 2026
Silver price forecast: Third-party outlook
Silver plays a unique role in global markets, sitting at the intersection of industrial demand and speculative interest. Explore third-party XAG/USD forecasts and Capital.com analyst outlook.
14:53, 12 January 2026
Precious metals continue to attract momentum as geopolitics heat up
Gold and silver continue to move higher as the latest developments in Venezuela push investors to seek safe havens
11:46, 7 January 2026
Precious metal volatility spikes after prices hit fresh record highs
Precious metals surge to fresh record highs in thin holiday trade
04:56, 29 December 2025
Commodities Latest: Oil up, Natural Gas down, Gold and Silver heat up
Commodities have started the week with strong moves, but the direction differs based on each fundamental drivers.
15:17, 22 December 2025
XAG/USD latest: Silver’s surge looks increasingly speculative
The recent rally in silver has been impressive but the technical picture shows signs of overexhaustion
10:31, 17 December 2025