Cryptocurrencies news
Trump coin price prediction: Third-party outlook
Trump coin (TRUMP) is a cryptocurrency token built on the Solana blockchain, launched in January 2025 and linked to President Donald Trump’s public profile and digital branding. Explore third-party TRUMP price targets and technical analysis.
17:11, 2 February 2026
Bitcoin price prediction: Third-party outlook
Bitcoin is a decentralised digital asset traded globally, with prices influenced by macroeconomic conditions, regulation and market participation. Explore third-party BTC price targets and technical analysis.
15:56, 2 February 2026
Ripple price prediction: Third-party outlook
Ripple (XRP) is a cryptocurrency linked to the Ripple network, often analysed through market forecasts, technical indicators and broader crypto trends. Explore third-party XRP price targets and technical analysis.
15:03, 2 February 2026
Pi Network price prediction: Third-party outlook
Pi Network has attracted attention as a developing cryptocurrency project, with its token price influenced by a combination of project-specific developments and broader digital-asset market conditions. Discover the latest, third-party PI crypto forecasts.
15:33, 19 January 2026
Ethereum Price Prediction: Third-party outlook
Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, second only to Bitcoin, with its price shaped by a mix of market sentiment, network developments and broader financial conditions.
15:09, 19 January 2026
The Simpsons predicted XRP to hit $589: What’s behind the viral claim?
The link between The Simpsons and real-world events often resurfaces when online communities revisit past episodes for possible references or coincidences. XRP has recently been drawn into this discussion, leading some viewers to question whether the show ever hinted at a specific price level.
17:46, 12 December 2025
Top crypto traders to follow by social media popularity in 2025
Influencers, analysts and developers use digital platforms to exchange ideas, interpret market trends and discuss the development of digital assets. As their audiences grow, these voices increasingly shape how information spreads and how trading discussions evolve across communities.
15:12, 1 December 2025
Choosing a digital wallet: the top five crypto wallets for 2025 and beyond
Before choosing a crypto wallet, it helps to understand what they are and why they matter. Digital wallets aren’t just places to store cryptocurrency – they’re essential for keeping private keys safe and managing access to digital assets.
11:13, 28 November 2025
Who owns the most Bitcoin Cash in 2025: BCH holders
Bitcoin cash (BCH) was created to make everyday crypto transactions faster and more affordable, while keeping the principles of decentralisation at its core. Over the years, it has developed its own network, community and market position, distinct from bitcoin.
10:40, 28 November 2025
Who owns the most Polygon (MATIC) crypto?
Polygon has undergone several changes since its launch, expanding from a single scaling project into a broader network that connects multiple blockchains. Its native token, POL, now sits at the centre of this ecosystem, supporting everything from validator rewards to governance participation.
14:27, 24 November 2025