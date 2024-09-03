Press releases
Capital.com Reports $1.5 Trillion in H1 2025 Global Trading Volumes, Led by UAE
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) accounted for 71.7% of all trading volumes in MENA, reinforcing its position as a key hub in Capital.com’s global growth story.
08:39, 9 September 2025
Campaign to improve financial literacy receives £1.5m boost with Capital.com gift for Oxford Future Of Fintech Research
Financial literacy is defined as the overall health of an individual’s financial life, including their ability to attain financial security and prevent stress.
06:55, 29 August 2025
Capital.com announces new regional structure to support sustained growth
Christoforos Soutzis appointed CEO of Capital.com SV Investments Ltd; new regional leadership structure reflects commitment to drive innovation in local markets
12:41, 13 November 2024
Capital.com set to double technology team amid strong growth
Global fintech sees trading volumes rise by 20% in Q3, plans to fill 200 new tech roles in the next 12 months
15:31, 7 November 2024
Capital.com | Interim results for the period ended 30 June 2024
Capital.com, the high-growth global trading platform and fintech group whose trading volumes surpassed USD$1trn in 2023, announces interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024 (H1 24).
10:14, 3 September 2024