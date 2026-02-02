Inflation news
Market Mondays: markets on edge as Middle East conflict reaches critical juncture
Markets face a binary outcome as Trump imposes a timeline for Iran to unblock the Strait of Hormuz
13:51, 23 March 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock Dominates Markets as Central Banks Face Stagflation Dilemma
Markets remain focused on the developments in the Middle East as central banks will be put on the spotlight this week.
12:34, 16 March 2026
Market Mondays: Markets on edge as Middle East escalation triggers oil shock and policy uncertainty
Oil prices jump higher as Iran elects a new leader, dragging out the conflict as the Strait of Hormuz faces continued disruption.
11:25, 9 March 2026
Crude prices surge as market volatility spikes on fears of looming energy crisis
The markets are becoming fearful of a potentially significant energy shock.
01:10, 9 March 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock, Risk-Off Sentiment and a Shifting Tech Narrative
Risk-off flows spread through markets as the escalation of attacks in the Middle East increases the risk premium.
13:02, 2 March 2026
Market Mondays: Markets Rattled as Tariff Uncertainty Returns
Markets digest the latest ruling on Trump's tariffs and how the administration may look for other avenues to impose higher duties.
11:32, 23 February 2026
Cooling but not cracking: The UK’s delicate economic balance
The UK economy is showing signs of fatigue with minimal growth and a slowing labour market, but inflation still remains above target.
10:38, 18 February 2026
Rate watches turn attention to US PCE data as Fed rate cut hopes rise
The Fed's chosen inflation gauge is expected to show sticky prices as rates markets discount deeper rate cuts.
03:18, 18 February 2026
US Dollar slides on “sell America” trade and ahead of critical economic data
The latest batch of US jobs and inflation data could inform the timing of the next Fed cut
05:33, 10 February 2026
The markets price in a likely RBA hike as Australian inflation accelerates
The RBA is expected to lift interest rates to 3.85%.
04:17, 2 February 2026