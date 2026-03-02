Economic news
Market Mondays: Markets on edge as war narrative resets and earnings loom
Markets face renewed uncertainty about the Middle East conflict as the US and IRan are unable to reach an agreement, with both threatening further action.
16 hours ago
Equity markets remain optimistic about de-escalation as earnings season approaches
Equities continue to trade the optimism around the ceasefire agreement in the Middle East despite its fragility as focus shifts towards earnings season.
11:28, 10 April 2026
Market Mondays: markets on edge as Middle East conflict reaches critical juncture
Markets face a binary outcome as Trump imposes a timeline for Iran to unblock the Strait of Hormuz
13:51, 23 March 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock Dominates Markets as Central Banks Face Stagflation Dilemma
Markets remain focused on the developments in the Middle East as central banks will be put on the spotlight this week.
12:34, 16 March 2026
Market Mondays: Markets on edge as Middle East escalation triggers oil shock and policy uncertainty
Oil prices jump higher as Iran elects a new leader, dragging out the conflict as the Strait of Hormuz faces continued disruption.
11:25, 9 March 2026
Crude prices surge as market volatility spikes on fears of looming energy crisis
The markets are becoming fearful of a potentially significant energy shock.
01:10, 9 March 2026
US assets outperform as geopolitical shock reshapes markets
The US dollar has emerged as the preferred safe haven as investors retreat from risk assets amidst the rising geopolitical uncertainty.
10:44, 5 March 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock, Risk-Off Sentiment and a Shifting Tech Narrative
Risk-off flows spread through markets as the escalation of attacks in the Middle East increases the risk premium.
13:02, 2 March 2026
SCOTUS tariff ruling creates fresh uncertainty for US trade policy and global markets
The Supreme Court's decision will have ramifications for trade, fiscal, foreign and monetary policy.
00:22, 2 March 2026
Crude gaps higher, gold rises and risk assets slide as war escalates in the Middle East
Volatility spikes on escalating geopolitical risks in the Middle East.
00:18, 2 March 2026