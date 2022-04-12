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Capital.com Data and Insights

Capital.com Data, Insights and Reports

Discover the capital.coms latest data insights and reports.

Capital.com Data, Insights and Reports

Discover the capital.coms latest data insights and reports.

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Capital.com Data and Insights

MENA’s E-Trading Boom
How Access, Innovation and Ambition are Fuelling MENA’s E-Trading Boom
Digital finance is transforming how people trade, invest, and build wealth in the UAE. Find out more on how the Middle East is entering a defining moment in its financial evolution.
09:22, 3 December 2025
A new dimension to your trading charts
In response to client demand, we’ve boosted your trading charts by introducing multi-chart functionality on the Capital.com web platform – a flexible new way to display several charts on a single screen.
11:34, 27 August 2025
The year in review – a relentlessly dynamic 2024
2024 brought a fresh bitcoin boom, a dovish turn for central banks, endless macroeconomic upheaval, and so much more.
13:30, 17 January 2025
Pulse: Q1 2023 retail investor trading trends
Pulse by Capital.com is a quarterly data report from online trading platform capital.com, revealing trends in behaviour among traders across multiple global markets.
12:48, 7 May 2023
pulse-q4
Pulse: Q4 2022 retail investor trading trends
Analysis of Q4, 2022 trading data from Capital.com.
23:00, 29 January 2023
Retail investor quarterly trading trends
Analysis of Q3, 2022 trading data from Capital.com. Peter Hetherington CEO, Capital.com
22:00, 10 October 2022
Retail-investor quarterly trading trends
Analysis of Q2, 2022 trading data from Capital.com.
09:25, 26 July 2022
Retail-investor quarterly trading trends
Analysis of Q1, 2022 trading data from Capital.com.
09:24, 12 April 2022