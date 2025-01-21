Trump coin (TRUMP/USD) is trading near $1.54 early Monday, holding within its intraday range of $1.54–$1.63, as of 9:32am UTC on 13 July 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action has been shaped by Donald Trump's 2025 financial disclosure, which reported over $635 million in royalties tied to the token's issuing entity (KuCoin, 3 July 2026). The disclosure drew renewed attention to the asset amid ongoing conflict-of-interest concerns raised by ethics commentators (Democracy Defenders Fund, 23 April 2025). TRUMP has also traded alongside broader crypto market moves, with Bitcoin holding above the $60,000 level ahead of the Federal Reserve's 28–29 July policy meeting, keeping risk appetite across digital assets in focus (CoinDesk, 1 July 2026). Recent coverage has also highlighted TRUMP trading volume as the token tested support near $1.50 (CoinMarketCap, 13 July 2026).

Third-party TRUMP outlook: $635m royalty disclosure

As of 13 July 2026, third-party TRUMP price predictions show wide dispersion, reflecting the token's continued volatility and sensitivity to political headlines.

Binance Square (weekly technical read)

Binance Square reported TRUMP trading at $1.78 on 4 July 2026, up 9.2% on the week, and described the reading as the token's most oversold weekly level to date. The move followed disclosure of Donald Trump's 2025 financial filings showing substantial meme-coin-related earnings, which the report linked to renewed volatility (Binance Square, 4 July 2026).

Coinpedia (2026 scenario range)

Coinpedia set a 2026 price range of $14–$42 for TRUMP, with an average scenario estimate of $28, as of its 7 July 2026 update. Its upside scenario assumes renewed social media attention and political momentum around the token (Coinpedia, 8 July 2026).

Digital Coin Price (short-term model)

Digital Coin Price recorded TRUMP trading at $1.63 as of 10 July 2026 and projected that the token could reach $1.83 by 9 August 2026 under its model. The projection is based on the platform's short-term trend algorithm amid a broader pullback in meme-token valuations (Digital Coin Price, 10 July 2026).

CoinCodex (bearish technical case)

CoinCodex's model, updated 13 July 2026, projected that TRUMP could fall to around $1.13 by 19 July 2026, a decline of roughly 28% from levels cited at the time under its bearish scenario. The forecast cites weak short-term technical momentum in the token's daily price action (CoinCodex, 13 July 2026).

Binance (algorithmic long-range estimate)

Binance's prediction tool, updated 11 July 2026, put TRUMP at $1.57 in 2027, rising incrementally to $2 by 2031 under a fixed growth-rate assumption. The model bases its projection on historical volatility patterns rather than fundamental catalysts (Binance, 11 July 2026).

Forecasts captured over the two-and-a-half-week period range from sub-$2 near-term technical readings to double-digit scenario-based targets for 2026, underscoring wide disagreement over the token's near-term trajectory.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

TRUMP price: technical overview

As of 9:32am on 13 July 2026, TRUMP/USD trades below its key moving-average cluster, with the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at roughly $1.67/$1.80/$2.19/$3.10. This leaves the price beneath every major tenor and suggests the broader trend remains weak, according to data cited on TradingView. The 200-day EMA sits higher still near $3.27, making it a more distant overhead reference rather than a near-term level. Momentum indicators are subdued, with the 14-day RSI near 36, a lower-neutral reading that sits closer to oversold than overbought territory. The ADX(14) near 14 points to weak trend conditions, suggesting limited directional conviction.

The nearest classic pivot resistance sits at $2.17 (R1). A daily close above that level would put the $2.68 pivot (R2) back in view, according to TradingView's classic pivot framework. The 50-day SMA near $1.80 also remains below current resistance markers, illustrating the gap between spot and the broader average structure.

On the downside, the classic pivot point near $1.83 marks the first support reference, with the 20-day SMA near $1.67 forming a secondary shelf just below. A daily close beneath the pivot could increase the risk of a move toward the S1 level near $1.33, based on TradingView's classic pivot calculation, though no outcome can be treated as assured (TradingView, 13 July 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Trump coin price history (2024–2026)

Official Trump launched on 20 January 2025, timed to coincide with the president's inauguration, and rose sharply, reaching an all-time high of $56.33 that same day.

From there, TRUMP/USD’s price declined through the first half of 2025, falling to around $16.38 by mid-February as early attention faded. A brief bounce carried it back above $24 in early March, before a further move lower took TRUMP toward the high single digits by April, with the coin printing a low near $7.15 on 6 April.

Throughout the second half of 2025, TRUMP drifted broadly lower, closing the year at $4.82 on 31 December 2025 – a decline of roughly 91.4% from its January debut peak. The decline continued into 2026, with the coin briefly spiking above $5.60 in mid-January before resuming its downtrend, dipping to $2.86 by early June.

TRUMP closed at $1.56 on 13 July 2026, down around 67.7% year to date and roughly 97.2% below its all-time high.