Have some of your spread refunded each month, right from your first CFD trade. Our way of saying ‘thank you’ for trading with us.
|Volume of positions
|$0m - $50m
|> $50m - $150m
|> $150m
|Rebate %
|5%
|10%
|20%
Imagine that over a month, you close forex CFD trades worth $150,000,000 in notional volume.
This means that you qualify for our highest rebate tier, and you’ll get 20% of your spread back.
Account currency: USD
Notional trading volume: $150m
Spread: $20,000*
Rebate: $20,000 x 0.20 = $4,000
Imagine that over a month, you close index CFD trades worth $150,000,000 in notional volume.
This means that you qualify for our highest rebate tier, and you’ll get 20% of your spread back.
Account currency: GBP
Notional trading volume: $150m
Spread: $20,000/1.25 = £16,000*
Rebate: £16,000 x 0.20 = £3,200
*Spreads and exchange rate for illustrative purposes only.
Just place a single CFD trade on a market where you’re charged a spread. You’ll get a percentage of your spread back the following month.
The more you trade, the more you’ll get back!
We aim to pay each month’s rebate into your Capital.com account on the fifth working day of the following month.
You’ll get an email every time you get a new rebate payment.
We calculate rebates on closed positions every day at 00:00 UTC.
Close a position after this time on the last day of the month, and it’ll count toward next month's rebate.
Trading volume is the full market value of your trades, not just your margin. Trades across all your accounts – like MT4 and CFD – count toward your spread rebate progress in an asset class.
We calculate rebates in USD, but you’ll get them in your account currency – so bear in mind that if your account isn’t in USD, the exchange rate will affect your rebate.
Gold, silver, platinum and palladium all get the same rebate rates as forex.
Rebates are calculated in USD, but you’ll get them in your account currency.
Trades across all of your accounts count toward your qualifying volume. Rebates are calculated and paid to each account based on the spread you've paid in that account.