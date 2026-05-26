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Get cash trading rebates

Have some of your spread refunded each month, right from your first CFD trade. Our way of saying ‘thank you’ for trading with us. 

Up to 20% of your spread back

No minimum volume required

Guaranteed 5% minimum rebate

How much will I get?

Volume of positions $0m - $50m > $50m - $150m > $150m
Rebate % 5% 10% 20%

How does it work?

See how much you could get back with these examples. And remember – ‘notional volume’ just means the amount your position is worth in the underlying market.

Forex and precious metals

Imagine that over a month, you close forex CFD trades worth $150,000,000 in notional volume.

This means that you qualify for our highest rebate tier, and you’ll get 20% of your spread back. 

  • Account currency: USD 

  • Notional trading volume: $150m

  • Spread: $20,000*

  • Rebate: $20,000 x 0.20 = $4,000

Indices

Imagine that over a month, you close index CFD trades worth $150,000,000 in notional volume.

This means that you qualify for our highest rebate tier, and you’ll get 20% of your spread back. 

  • Account currency: GBP 

  • Notional trading volume: $150m

  • Spread: $20,000/1.25 = £16,000*

  • Rebate: £16,000 x 0.20 = £3,200

*Spreads and exchange rate for illustrative purposes only.

How do I qualify for rebates?

Just place a single CFD trade on a market where you’re charged a spread. You’ll get a percentage of your spread back the following month.

 

The more you trade, the more you’ll get back!

When will I get my rebate?

We aim to pay each month’s rebate into your Capital.com account on the fifth working day of the following month. 

 

You’ll get an email every time you get a new rebate payment.

FAQ

When are rebates calculated?

We calculate rebates on closed positions every day at 00:00 UTC. 

Close a position after this time on the last day of the month, and it’ll count toward next month's rebate.

How is trading volume calculated?

Trading volume is the full market value of your trades, not just your margin. Trades across all your accounts – like MT4 and CFD – count toward your spread rebate progress in an asset class.

How are spread rebates calculated?

Spread rebate = rebate rate (%) × spread paid. 

We calculate rebates in USD, but you’ll get them in your account currency – so bear in mind that if your account isn’t in USD, the exchange rate will affect your rebate.

Do precious metals get the same rebate rates as forex?

Gold, silver, platinum and palladium all get the same rebate rates as forex.

What currency will my rebate be paid in?

Rebates are calculated in USD, but you’ll get them in your account currency.

What if I have multiple accounts?

Trades across all of your accounts count toward your qualifying volume. Rebates are calculated and paid to each account based on the spread you've paid in that account.

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