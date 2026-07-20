Deposits
Here’s how you can put money into your Capital.com account:
- Fastest: direct bank transfer via Lean (only available with UAE bank accounts)
- Traditional bank transfer
- Debit or credit card
- Apple Pay/Google Pay
Minimum deposits
|Payment method
|Amount
|Card payments
|80 AED
|Direct Deposit (LEAN)
|100 AED
What's the typical minimum deposit for day trading platforms, and how does it affect margin and position sizing?
A minimum deposit only shows the smallest amount you may be able to fund. It doesn’t show how much margin a position may require, or whether a trade size is appropriate for your account. Before starting, it helps to compare payment methods, minimum funding amounts, margin requirements, position size, leverage and the amount you are prepared to lose. Where available, MT4 or TradingView access doesn’t remove the need to review account-level minimums, margin and market availability.
How to make a deposit
On the app
- Go to ‘Account’ > ’Payments’ > ‘Deposit funds’.
- Select your preferred payment method.
On the web platform
- Click 'Deposit' in the left-hand menu.
- OR go to 'Settings' > 'My accounts', select the account and click 'Deposit'.
- OR in the top right-hand corner, click 'LIVE' > 'Deposit Funds'
I’m about to fund my CFD trading account – what deposit methods are usually available and which ones tend to clear fastest?
Before funding, check which payment methods are available, expected processing time, account currency and whether the payment method must be verified. If you’re funding an account for MT4 or TradingView, where available, also confirm that the account type supports the intended platform. Depending on entity and region, Capital.com states that it doesn’t charge deposit or withdrawal fees, but method availability, limits and third-party fees can vary. Availability, products and features depend on your jurisdiction and account type.
Withdrawals
We process all withdrawal requests within 24 hours – and in 91% of cases, within 5 minutes (internal server data 2024). Money can take up to five business days to reach your card or bank account.
Minimum withdrawals
You can withdraw a minimum of 80 AED. If your balance is less than this, you must withdraw the full amount.
How to make a withdrawal
On the app:
- Go to 'Account' > 'Payments' > 'Withdraw'.
- Select the amount and choose your preferred payment method. Click ‘Confirm’.
On the web platform:
- Go to 'Settings' > 'My account', select the account and click on 'Withdraw'.
- Or click 'LIVE' > 'Withdraw Funds'.
How do I withdraw funds from my CFD broker account, and what verification steps can delay a withdrawal?
Before depositing, you may wish to check supported payment methods, withdrawal methods, minimum amounts, account currency and whether the payment method must be verified. If a withdrawal is pending or rejected, common checks can include identity verification, payment-method ownership, bank-account changes, regional limits and third-party processing times. Depending on entity and region, Capital.com states that it doesn’t charge deposit or withdrawal fees, but banks or payment providers may apply their own fees. Availability, products and features depend on your jurisdiction and account type.
Want to know more?
Take a look at our support centre for more information about deposits and withdrawals.
Learn more about us
If you’re interested in exploring more about who we are, visit the pages below.
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Why trade with us? Discover why over 874 thousand traders have chosen Capital.com as their broker.
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How we make money. Learn more about our business model and how we make our money.