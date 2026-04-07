Securities are financial instruments that represent some type of financial value. They include stocks, bonds, and options.Learn more
The SEC, or Securities and Exchange Commission, is a US government agency responsible for enforcing federal securities laws, proposing securities rules, and regulating the securities industry.Learn more
The securities market is a component of the wider financial market where participants can issue new securities and purchase or sell existing ones—typically in a regulated and formal exchange.Learn more
Short selling is a trading strategy based on speculation that a stock or other financial instrument's price will decline. It involves borrowing a security and selling it on the open market, planning to buy it back later at a lower price.Learn more
Slippage refers to the difference between the expected price of a trade and the price at which the trade is actually executed, often occurring during periods of higher volatility.Learn more
A spot contract is a contract of buying or selling a commodity, security, or currency for immediate settlement on the spot date, which is normally two business days after the trade date.Learn more
In cryptocurrency, staking involves holding funds in a cryptocurrency wallet to support the operations of a blockchain network. Participants are typically rewarded with additional cryptocurrency.Learn more
A stock split happens when a company increases the number of its shares and lowers the price of each share at the same time. The company’s total market value and its fundamentals stay the same – only the share count and price change.Learn more