21 timeframes, 38+ built-in indicators and 44 analytical objects
64-bit, multi-threaded architecture for greater stability and execution speed
Support for algorithmic trading via EAs and the MQL5 development environment
Build and customise your own indicators, scripts and trading robots
Six order types, including buy stop-limits and sell stop-limits
Execution across four modes – instant, market, request and exchange – to suit your trading style
Getting set up with MetaTrader 5 on Capital.com takes just a few minutes.
Trade the world’s CFD markets with the Best Overall Trading Account (Good Money Guide 2025) and Best CFD Provider (Online Money Awards 2023).
You’ll be supported by the friendly, helpful team based in our Melbourne office – whether you need to talk about your account, or want to read timely market commentary from our analyst Kyle Rodda.
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Feature
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MT5
|
MT4
|
Timeframes
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21
|
9
|
Technical indicators
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80+
|
30
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Economic calendar
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✔️
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❌
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Strategy tester
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Multi-threaded
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Single-threaded
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Hedging
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✔️
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✔️
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Asset classes
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More (incl. stocks, ETFs)
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Forex & CFDs
MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a multi-asset trading platform known for its advanced charting tools, fast execution, and support for algorithmic trading. It’s used globally by traders looking for greater control and customisation in their strategies.
Start by downloading MT5 on your device (Mac, Windows, mobile or web). Log in with your Capital.com credentials, then explore the platform’s tools – set up charts, add indicators, and place trades directly from the interface.
Once logged in, choose your market, select order type (market or pending), set your trade size, and click Buy or Sell. MT5 supports six pending order types, stop-loss and take-profit levels, and one-click trading for faster execution.