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Trade thousands of global CFD markets

Discover why we’re the broker of choice for over half a million ambitious CFD traders globally with thousands of markets including Bitcoin, Gold and Oil.

Our CFD markets

Indices & indices futures

Get exposure to entire economies with index CFDs, including the US 500 and FTSE 100.
See indices

Shares and ETFs

Trade over 4,000 global CFDs stocks, including Tesla, Amazon and Meta.
See shares

Commodities & commodities futures

Go long or short with CFDs on energies, metals, agricultural products and more.
See commodities

Forex and forex futures

Access 120+ of the world’s most popular currency pairs with CFDs, available 24/5.
See forex

Cryptocurrencies

Explore a range of crypto CFDs, from bitcoin and ether to Cardano and dogecoin.
See cryptocurrencies

Bonds

Go long or short with CFDs on major bonds like US treasuries and UK gilts.
See bonds

Interest rates

Take a position on instruments linked to global interest rate changes.
See interest rates

All markets

Top fallersMost tradedTop risersMost volatile
SellBuySpread1D Chg1D Charts
SellersBuyers
GoldGold Spot
Oil - CrudeUS Crude Oil Spot
BTC/USDBitcoin to US Dollar
XRP/USDRipple to US Dollar
ETH/USDEthereum to US Dollar
US100US Tech 100
Oil - BrentBrent Crude Oil Spot
US30US Wall Street 30
SilverSilver Spot
DE40Germany 40
Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

Discover derivatives trading

What are financial derivatives?

Financial derivatives are contracts that derive their value from an underlying asset, such as shares or indices. They include financial products such as options, futures and CFDs.

 Learn the trading essentials

What markets can you trade with Capital.com?

We offer CFDs on a variety of asset classes, including cryptocurrenciesshares, indices, forex pairs and commodities. You trade on the price movement of the markets without having to own them outright.

Read more about each market

Why Capital.com?

Intuitive platform

Get the tools you need, without navigating through reams of unwanted data.
Go to web platform

Fair and transparent pricing

Get full clarity on the spreads and fees we charge.
Go to pricing

TradingView and MT4

Seamlessly integrate our smart platform with elite third-party software.
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Comprehensive education

Improve your trading knowledge with our free guides and courses.
Go to education

Free demo account

Refine your strategies and develop your skills with zero risk to your capital.
Go to demo

Rapid withdrawals

99% of withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, according to our internal server data from 2024.

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-22
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-06-19
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-05-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Why choose Capital.com? Our numbers speak for themselves

Capital.com Group
840K+
Traders globally
125K+
Active clients monthly
24/7
Client support
100
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