Cryptocurrency trading involves taking a position on the rising or falling price of digital assets such as bitcoin and ether with the intention to profit, using derivatives such as CFDs. This method is the same as when you trade more established asset classes such as shares or commodities, in that you’re only trading the underlying price of the asset rather than owning it outright.
CFD Cryptocurrency trading is typically undertaken using leverage, giving you access to the full value of the position with only a relatively small outlay, known as the margin. Leverage amplifies both profits and losses beyond your initial deposit, making trading on margin risky. An alternative way to take crypto positions is by physically buying the digital currency using wallets and exchanges, although this means you can’t speculate on its price falling, and have to put up the full value of the position in order to invest.
Learn more about how to trade Solana.
People trade cryptocurrency CFDs for a variety of reasons, from the strong profit potential they perceive, to diversification, to its decentralised nature and the accessibility of its 24/7 market. Assets like bitcoin have seen periods of extreme volatility in recent years that have been highly publicised, making them infamous in popular culture and broadening their speculation appeal. Some also see cryptos as a potential hedge against fiat currency risk or inflation, and others appreciate the innovative blockchain technology that underpins them.
We offer CFD trading on cryptocurrencies, giving you exposure to the price movements of cryptos without having to buy them outright. You can trade 450 digital assets with us, with the freedom of speculating on prices falling as well as rising.
Identify potential entry and exit points with our smart, intuitive charting tools, and set price alerts to notify you of significant market moves. Protect yourself against adverse market moves with our range of risk-management tools, including trailing stops which lock in positive market moves while protecting against losses.*
Learn more about cryptocurrency trading
*Stop-losses may not be guaranteed.
Discover top rising coins, the most volatile cryptos, and the most-traded crypto CFD pairs.
Trade the world’s CFD markets with the Best Overall Trading Account (Good Money Guide 2025) and Best CFD Provider (Online Money Awards 2023).
You’ll be supported by the friendly, helpful team based in our Melbourne office – whether you need to talk about your account, or want to read timely market commentary from our analyst Kyle Rodda.
Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.
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The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.
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I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!
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User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.
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