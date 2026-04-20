Am I eligible? There are two ways to qualify for a Pro account. You may be eligible if you meet either of the following criteria:

Sophisticated investor

You must meet both of the following conditions:



Requirement 1

You have either:



• Placed a minimum of 20 leveraged derivative trades per quarter for at least four quarters in the past two years with a minimum notional value of $500,000 AUD per quarter; OR

• At least one year of professional experience in the financial services industry, specifically in a position requiring knowledge or experience with derivatives and leveraged trading.



Requirement 2:

• You must pass our brief assessment, designed to verify your knowledge and experience



In accordance with section 761GA of the Corporations Act 2001, we may categorise you as a Wholesale Client if we are satisfied, on reasonable grounds, that you have the necessary experience and can assess the:



• merits of the product or service;

• value of the product or service;

• risks associated with holding the product;

• your own information needs;

• adequacy of the information we provide.

Wealth

You need to demonstrate either of the following:



Requirement:

• Net assets* of at least $2.5 million AUD; OR

• Gross income of at least $250,000 AUD per year for the previous two financial years.



If you meet the above criteria, then we may consider categorising you as a Wholesale Client under section 761G(7) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) Please note, however, that to confirm eligibility under this criterion, you must provide a certificate from a Qualified Accountant.



*Net assets can include:

• Savings, shares, and property or land investments

• Superannuation and trust assets

• Other valuable assets (eg, vehicles or caravans)

• Business interests