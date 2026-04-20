Rebates calculated on your monthly trading activity. Available to claim when you choose.
Access higher leverage on major indices, FX, commodities, shares and crypto CFDs.
Navigate between your retail and Pro accounts to manage your leverage limits.
Remember, leverage can amplify both profits and losses.
Access exclusive deep-dive research, a priority phone line, dedicated account managers,VIP events and much more.
You will lose the protections afforded to retail clients under ASIC’s Product Intervention Order for Contracts for Difference, including negative balance protection and leverage restrictions.
You will not be provided with a Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and Financial Services Guide (FSG).
Neither the product design and distribution obligations nor the conflicted remuneration provisions in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) will apply to you.
You may lose access to external dispute resolution, as the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has the discretion to accept or decline complaints from professional (wholesale) clients.
For more information, please read our Wholesale Client information guide.
Sophisticated investor
You must meet both of the following conditions:
Requirement 1
You have either:
• Placed a minimum of 20 leveraged derivative trades per quarter for at least four quarters in the past two years with a minimum notional value of $500,000 AUD per quarter; OR
• At least one year of professional experience in the financial services industry, specifically in a position requiring knowledge or experience with derivatives and leveraged trading.
Requirement 2:
• You must pass our brief assessment, designed to verify your knowledge and experience
In accordance with section 761GA of the Corporations Act 2001, we may categorise you as a Wholesale Client if we are satisfied, on reasonable grounds, that you have the necessary experience and can assess the:
• merits of the product or service;
• value of the product or service;
• risks associated with holding the product;
• your own information needs;
• adequacy of the information we provide.
Wealth
You need to demonstrate either of the following:
Requirement:
• Net assets* of at least $2.5 million AUD; OR
• Gross income of at least $250,000 AUD per year for the previous two financial years.
If you meet the above criteria, then we may consider categorising you as a Wholesale Client under section 761G(7) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) Please note, however, that to confirm eligibility under this criterion, you must provide a certificate from a Qualified Accountant.
*Net assets can include:
• Savings, shares, and property or land investments
• Superannuation and trust assets
• Other valuable assets (eg, vehicles or caravans)
• Business interests
|Maximum Leverage1
|Retail account
|Professional account
|Major currencies
|30:1
|500:1
|Major indices
|20:1
|500:1
|Major commodities
|10:1
|500:1
|Shares
|5:1
|33:1
|Cryptocurrencies
|2:1
|100:1
Higher leverage will lower the level of margin required to hold a position.
For example, the minimum margin required to take a position worth $10,000 for each account type is shown below:
|Minimum margin
|Retail account
|Professional account
|Major currencies
|$333
|$20
|Major indices
|$500
|$20
|Major commodities
|$1,000
|$20
|Shares
|$2,000
|$303
|Cryptocurrencies
|$5,000
|$100
1 The leverage shown represents the maximum available for the displayed asset. Leverage limits vary by instrument and may differ accordingly.